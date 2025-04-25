Big Ten Daily (April 24): Big Ten Well Represented In First Round Of NFL Draft
Fans of the Big Ten Conference, specifically Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State, were happy to see their guys embark on the next chapter of their football lives last night during the first round of the NFL Draft.
When the dust settled, 11 players from the Big Ten were picked on the first night of the draft. Michigan sent three to the league with all of them coming inside the top 15. Ohio State paced the conference with four former Buckeyes being taken. And finally, Penn State's Abdul Carter was the first player off the board from the Big Ten at No. 3 to the New York Giants.
Michigan's Mason Graham was the first Wolverine chosen at No. 5 by the Cleveland Browns. The athletic defensive tackle impressed all year long as a true junior and is expected to be a real game wrecker, even at the next level. Five picks later, tight end Colston Loveland was selected by the Chicago Bears. Some weren't sure if Loveland would be the first tight end off the board but he was and he'll now be paired up with young quarterback Caleb Williams and genius play caller Ben Johnson. Finally, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant went to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13 overall. The 330-pounder is expected to be a true run stopper in the NFL and should help an already decent run defense in South Beach.
From Ohio State, it was wide receiver Emeka Egbuka off the board first at No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a similar body and skill set to oft-injured Chris Godwin, he should fit right in down in Tampa. Five picks later, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson was picked by the Minnesota Vikings. Four picks after that, the Detroit Lions selected defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. The 330-pounder is expected to help out the interior of Detroit's defensive front immediately alongside guys like Alim McNeill and DJ Reader. Rounding things out for the Buckeyes was offensive tackle Josh Simmons as No. 32 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Penn State's Abdul Carter was the first Big Ten player off the board at No. 3 overall to the New York Giants. His combination of size, speed and athleticism should be well received in New York. He's viewed as a slightly less dominant version of fellow Nittany Lion, Micah Parsons, which could still pay off in a major way for the G-Men. Just 11 picks later, tight end Tyler Warren was selected by the Indianapolis Colts. The drafting of Loveland and Warren marked the first time in NFL Draft history two tight ends have gone within the first 14 picks.
Finally, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon went to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 overall. The 313-pounder is viewed as a true interior defensive lineman with great quickness and enough strength to anchor things up front. Eight picks later, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. went to Washington at No. 29, giving the Commanders some immediate protection for young franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Related Big Ten Stories
- Indiana Beefs Up Its Frontcourt As Former Florida Forward Sam Alexis Commits: Sam Alexis is just the second forward to commit to Indiana from the transfer portal. He played for national champion Florida in 2025. CLICK HERE
- Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Accomplishment Shows Her True Sports Dominance: Former Iowa Hawkeyes phenom Caitlin Clark's jersey sales trailed only NBA legend Stephen Curry, outpacing stars like LeBron James and Luka Dončić. CLICK HERE