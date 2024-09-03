AP Top 25 Poll: USC Makes Biggest Jump; Michigan, Oregon Move Down
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Week 1 of the college football season was a strong first step for the now 18-team Big Ten conference.
Big Ten teams are a combined 17-1 through each team's first game. Minnesota suffered the conference's only loss, falling 19-17 at home to North Carolina.
Ohio State remains the Big Ten's top-ranked team, coming in at No. 2 in the season's second AP Top 25 poll, which came out on Tuesday. The Buckeyes received five first-place votes after a 52-6 win over Akron on Saturday.
Like Ohio State, several Big Ten teams cruised to easy victories in Week 1. Rutgers, Illinois, Indiana, Penn State, Maryland, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State, Nebraska, Michigan and Washington all started the season with wins by 20 or more points. Michigan dropped one spot in the rankings after a 30-10 win over Fresno State, and Oregon fell four spots after a 24-14 win over Idaho, an FCS opponent.
Michigan State, Northwestern, UCLA and USC each escaped with one-score victories, though the Trojans were the only Big Ten team to face a ranked opponent. That made for the conference's biggest win of Week 1, as USC defeated then-No. 13 LSU 27-20 on Sunday night. That win propelled USC to No. 13 in this week's rankings, the biggest jump of any team in the nation.
Indiana began the Curt Cignetti era with a 31-7 win over Florida International, part of a favorable schedule to begin the season. Six Big Ten teams made Tuesday's AP Top 25 poll, but Indiana is only scheduled to play two of them.
Different from most seasons, Indiana will not face a current AP Top 25 team until Nov. 9 against No. 10 Michigan, followed by a trip to No. 2 Ohio State after a bye week. Indiana could wind up facing a ranked team earlier than that, however, as Nebraska and Washington – Indiana's opponents on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26, respectively – each received votes but were left off this week's poll.
Here's the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 2, with Big Ten teams in bold.
1. Georgia (57 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State (five first-place votes)
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Notre Dame
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Penn State
9. Missouri
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Miami (FL)
13. USC
14. Tennessee
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Kansas State
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Arizona
21. Iowa
22. Louisville
23. Georgia Tech
24. North Carolina State
25. Clemson
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 97, Boston College 49, Boise St. 47, Iowa St. 32, Memphis 27, Nebraska 27, SMU 23, Washington 20, Liberty 12, Vanderbilt 8, Wisconsin 8, Auburn 8, Tulane 4, North Carolina 4, UTSA 3, Appalachian St. 3, Kentucky 2, West Virginia 2, Arkansas 2, UNLV 1, Colorado 1.
