Big Ten Offseason Evaluation: Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue had a historic season in 2023-24, advancing to the national title game for the first time since 1969 as Zach Edey won his second straight national player of the year award.
Matt Painter will be entering his 20th year as head coach of the Boilermakers, and he'll have to learn to live without the 7-foot-4 Edey. But they also return several key pieces.
Here’s a full breakdown of Purdue’s offseason, plus its outlook for next year.
What they lost
- Transfers: Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg, Duke), Ethan Morton (0.6 ppg, Colorado State), Chase Martin (0.2 ppg, Missouri State)
- NBA/graduation: Zach Edey (25.2 ppg), Lance Jones (11.7 ppg)
What they gained
- Transfers: None
- Freshmen: Gicarri Harris (No. 68 in 247Sports Composite), Raleigh Burgess (No. 128), Daniel Jacobsen (No. 146), CJ Cox (No. 270), Jack Benter (No. 301)
Returning
- Braden Smith (12.0 ppg), Fletcher Loyer (10.3 ppg), Trey Kaufman-Renn (6.4 ppg), Myles Colvin (3.3 ppg), Camden Heide (3.3 ppg), Will Berg (2.6 ppg), Caleb Furst (2.2 ppg), Brian Waddell (1.1 ppg)
Reasons for optimism
Point guard Braden Smith, who made the All-Big Ten first team last season, and his backcourt partner, Fletcher Loyer, a 44.4% 3-point shooter last season, are both returning. They have started every game the last two seasons, which includes a 63-11 record and two Big Ten regular season titles. Smith will be in contention for Big Ten Player of the Year, and Loyer should finish near the top of the 3-point scorers.
Edey’s departure opens the door for a breakout season from 6-foot-9 junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. He took a backseat to Edey the last two seasons, but he made the most of his 10-to-20 minutes per game. Performances like his 23-point game against Illinois or his 18-point effort against Utah State in the NCAA Tournament demonstrated what he can do in a larger role. He’s not as imposing as Edey, but Painter also has 7-foot-2 sophomore Will Berg and 7-foot-4 freshman Daniel Jacobsen.
Blocking 19 shots in six games, Jacobsen set a U18 record for Team USA during the AmeriCup in June. Berg redshirted his first season and played sparingly last year, but he has an high-upside skill set with his ability to shoot threes and block shots. Purdue also returns Caleb Furst, who’s been a solid contributor over the last three seasons and rounds out a deep front court, even without Edey.
Two other breakout candidates are Myles Colvin and Camden Heide. Colvin is a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard who shot 41.4% from 3-point range in 8.6 minutes per game last season. Heide boasts impressive athleticism and strength at 6-foot-7 and earned a meaningful role on last year’s team as the season progressed. His putback dunk against UConn in the national championship offered a glimpse of his potential.
It may sound iffy to rely on players with limited experience like Colvin, Heide, Jacobsen and Berg jumping into major roles, but Painter has proven year after year he’s one of the best coaches in the country at player development.
Biggest concerns
Purdue lost the national championship game to UConn because its guards and wings couldn’t defend UConn’s NBA-caliber players like Stephon Castle, Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer. Those Huskies had up to a six-inch height advantage and more strength than Purdue’s guards, who simply couldn’t hang with them enough to keep the game competitive.
Colvin and Heide will have bigger roles on this year’s team and a chance to change that narrative. But the challenge remains for Smith and Loyer, especially with Purdue losing Lance Jones, who averaged 11.7 points, and Mason Gillis, a strong wing who shot 46.8% from 3-point range. That also could have been aided by incoming freshman Kanon Catchings, a 6-foot-8 four-star recruit, but he decommitted in June and is headed to BYU.
There’s not much to be concerned about with this Purdue roster, but defending NBA guards and wings remains an area it must improve in order to reach the mountaintop.
The bottom line
Purdue will likely take a step back from last season without Edey, but it won’t be big. I’d still pick the Boilermakers to win the Big Ten regular season title and earn a top three seed in the NCAA Tournament, which shows Painter has established a rock-solid program and high standard of success that can continue despite losing a two-time national player of the year. Don’t panic if things get shaky during a tough nonconference schedule with Alabama, Marquette, Auburn, Texas A&M and others. Painter and the Boilermakers will have it figured out come Big Ten play.
