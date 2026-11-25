There are winners each week when the updated College Football Playoff rankings come out, and there are losers; and yet again, Indiana was awarded the biggest loser based on this week's new rankings.



The Hoosiers checked in at No. 14 in the rankings this week, as they dropped six spots after losing at Washington this past weekend.



The loss means Indiana needs not only to beat Purdue this weekend, but a lot of help from others to get to the Big Ten Championship game, just to have a chance to earn a CFP spot.

New College Football Playoff Rankings

The updated CFP rankings go as follows:



25. Nebraska

24. Washington

23. Missouri

22. Ole Miss

21. Ohio State

20. Florida

19. Louisville

18. Houston

17. Oklahoma

16. Arizona

15. USC

14. Indiana

13. Iowa

12. Oregon

11. Texas Tech

10. BYU

9. UCLA

8. Wake Forest

7. Miami

6. Alabama

5. Tennessee

4. Notre Dame

3. Texas

2. Utah

1. Georgia

Comparing Indiana's Resume to

Alabama

Alabama sits at No. 6 but doesn't have a single win over a currently ranked team. Yes, it beat up LSU earlier this month, but Lane Kiffin's squad now has five losses. It also has a close loss to mighty Georgia, just like Indiana had an incredibly close loss to Ohio State, when the Buckeyes were still playing close to full strength with starting quarterback Julian Sayin.

BYU

BYU has a brutal loss to UCF and a respectable loss to Utah. The UCF loss is far worse than either of Indiana's defeats, but BYU's win over Notre Dame is far more impressive and carries much more weight than Indiana beating USC.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas Tech

Texas Tech has a pair of ranked victories as it has beaten both Houston and Arizona to date. That coupled with the Red Raiders having just one loss gives it a ranking above Indiana, which is difficult to make an argument against.

Oregon

Oregon is one team I'm having real trouble with being above Indiana. It lost to unranked Oklahoma State (for the record, I would have Oklahoma State ranked), unranked Illinois, and against UCLA. That's one more loss than Indiana and what is Oregon's biggest win?



At USC or at Ohio State?



Indiana shares a win over USC, and the Ohio State team that Oregon beat was not the same one (sans Sayin) that Indiana fell to earlier this season.

Iowa

If you want to base it on eye-test, OK, Iowa has been dominating teams of late compared to Indiana, which has had to survive time and time again.



However, what is Iowa's marquee victory? It has one win over a currently ranked team, Washington, which came on a Friday night when much of the nation was probably watching.



I'm not saying I agree with where the Hawkeyes are ranked, but I have trouble thinking the results against Washington by both didn't factor in heavily here.

Indiana Has Indiana to Blame for No. 14 Ranking

In this modern college football world, people like to point fingers for what went wrong more than ever.



In Indiana's case, some point to the committee for being mad at Curt Cignetti for calling it out, but the blame for this should fall on the entire Indiana football program.

Its non-conference schedule did the Hoosiers no favors, not that everyone else's are world beaters, but every team listed above did schedule a Power Four opponent outside of conference play, unlike the Hoosiers.



However, what about taking accountability for what happened on Saturday at Washington?



What about tackling Washington quarterback Demond Williams on his 65-yard touchdown scamper on third-and-16 on the first possession of the game?

What about not allowing almost 450 yards of offense to Washington, who Iowa held to just 317 yards?



There is plenty of frustration to go around, but ultimately, Indiana has left far too much to chance this season to blame anyone but itself for where it sits entering the final week of the regular season.



Now it has to take care of Purdue like its supposed to and hope the planets align to give it a chance to make the CFP a year after taking the college football world by storm.