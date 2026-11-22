Indiana football's path back to the Big Ten Championship Game got considerably more complicated Saturday, but the Hoosiers still have a chance to reach Indianapolis.



Following a 27-24 overtime loss at Washington, Indiana (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) no longer controls its own destiny entering the final week of the regular season. The Hoosiers must beat Purdue and get help elsewhere in the conference to secure a return trip to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indiana wasn't the only contender to stumble Saturday, though. UCLA suffered its first conference loss, falling 18-16 in triple overtime at Michigan, opening the door for several teams still fighting for a championship berth.



With one week remaining, UCLA sits atop the Big Ten at 7-1, while Indiana, Oregon and Iowa are tied at 6-2.



Here's what needs to happen for Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers to make the Big Ten title game.

What Indiana needs to reach the Big Ten Championship Game

First and foremost, Indiana must beat Purdue in Saturday's regular-season finale. A loss would eliminate the Hoosiers from contention.



From there, Indiana has two potential paths to Indianapolis.

Scenario 1: Indiana beats Purdue, and at least two of the following three teams lose:



- UCLA loses to USC

- Iowa loses to Nebraska

- Oregon loses to Washington

Scenario 2: Indiana beats Purdue, UCLA loses to USC and Minnesota beats Wisconsin.



This scenario would allow Indiana to advance even if Iowa and Oregon both win their regular-season finales.

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Why Minnesota-Wisconsin matters for Indiana

Minnesota's game against Wisconsin on Friday could provide Indiana with another path to the Big Ten Championship Game.



If Indiana, Iowa and Oregon all win while UCLA loses, all four teams would finish 7-2 in conference play.

According to multiple reports, Oregon would claim the first championship berth, leaving Indiana and Iowa competing for the second spot.



A Minnesota win over Wisconsin would give Indiana the tiebreaker advantage over the Hawkeyes, sending the Hoosiers to Indianapolis alongside Oregon.



If Wisconsin wins, Iowa would claim the second berth over the Hoosiers.

Indiana still has a path to Indianapolis

A week ago, Indiana needed only to win its final two regular-season games to guarantee another appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game.



Now, the Hoosiers need help.

The simplest way to look at it is this: Indiana must beat Purdue and get at least two losses from UCLA, Iowa and Oregon. Or, if those results don't fall into place, the Hoosiers could still advance with a UCLA loss and a Minnesota win over Wisconsin.



The Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.