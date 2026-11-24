Indiana football has some work to do entering the final weekend of the regular season, but ESPN's computers don't anticipate much trouble for the Hoosiers in their annual rivalry clash with Purdue.



Indiana will look to bounce back from its overtime loss to Washington when it hosts Purdue Saturday at Memorial Stadium with the Old Oaken Bucket on the line.



The Hoosiers have won the last two meetings by a combined score of 122-3, and the computers expect Indiana's recent dominance of its in-state rival to continue.

ESPN FPI heavily favors Indiana against Purdue

Despite suffering its second loss of the season Saturday, Indiana remains No. 8 in ESPN's Football Power Index. Purdue, meanwhile, checks in at No. 76.



The model gives Indiana a 94.9% chance of defeating the Boilermakers, making the Hoosiers substantial favorites in their regular-season finale.

ESPN's SP+ model projects a 41-10 Indiana victory, while oddsmakers have the Hoosiers as roughly 22.5-point favorites to open the week.



Purdue showed some signs of progress earlier this season under second-year coach Barry Odom, picking up Big Ten wins over Illinois and Minnesota. But the Boilermakers have since lost five straight games, including a 42-10 home loss to Wisconsin this past weekend.

Indiana's offense has an opportunity to get right

Much of the conversation surrounding Indiana in recent weeks has centered on its offensive struggles and uncertainty at quarterback.



Saturday presents an opportunity to alleviate some of those concerns before the postseason.

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Purdue ranks 125th in the country in scoring defense, allowing 32.8 points per game. The Boilermakers have been especially vulnerable on the ground, where they allow 196.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 126th nationally.



Odom fired defensive coordinator Kevin Kane earlier this month, with Dave Steckle taking over on an interim basis.

Regardless of whether Josh Hoover or Grant Wilson starts at quarterback Saturday, Indiana should have opportunities to establish some offensive rhythm against one of the nation's worst statistical defenses.



Winning is obviously the priority, but putting together a convincing offensive performance would go a long way toward restoring some confidence in the Hoosiers entering December.

ESPN's projections elsewhere aren't as favorable for Indiana

While the computers overwhelmingly favor Indiana over Purdue, the same can't be said for other results the Hoosiers need to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.



Indiana needs help from USC, Nebraska, Washington and potentially even Minnesota this weekend.

Here's how ESPN's SP+ model projects those four games:

- Nebraska at Iowa: Iowa wins 24-20 (61% win probability)

- Minnesota at Wisconsin: Wisconsin wins 28-13 (82% win probability)

- USC at UCLA: UCLA wins 29-21 (70% probability)

- Washington at Oregon: Oregon wins 31-18 (79% probability)

All four projections favor results that would work against Indiana.



Of course, Indiana can only control what happens in Bloomington on Saturday. Regardless of how things unfold elsewhere in the conference, a convincing win over Purdue would strengthen the Hoosiers' case for a third straight College Football Playoff appearance.