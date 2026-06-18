1 Stat That Matters Most for Each Indiana Opponent in 2026

You can say that Indiana's schedule lacks intrigue. That's fine.



When you win as many games by lopsided margins as Indiana has the last two years — a sentence that still doesn't feel real — that comes with the territory. The script has indeed flipped.

The Numbers That Define Indiana's 2026 Opponents

As IU attempts to make its third consecutive Playoff berth and make a case for "team of the decade" status, you'll want to know a thing or two about each opponent.



Stats change, but we're still roughly 2.5 months away from the start of the 2026 season. You've got plenty of time to study up.



You came to the right place for that. These are the stats that matter most for each opponent on IU's 2026 schedule.

North Texas Overhaul of Talent

Defining Statistic: 60 new players



That is, 49 incoming transfers and 11 freshmen. That's for an entirely new coaching staff after Eric Morris left for Oklahoma State and brought 16 players with him, including last season's FBS leader in passing yards, Drew Mestemaker.



In other words, it's not worth talking about how North Texas won 12 games last year. It's instead worth mentioning that this is a rebuild for Neal Brown, who has a 4-20 lifetime record vs. AP Top 25 teams.

Howard Keeps Losing in the FCS

Defining Statistic: 8 consecutive losing seasons at the FCS level



The last time that Howard finished with a winning record was in 2017. Go figure that was Curt Cignetti's first season at the FCS level (at Elon), though he didn't face that 2017 Howard squad.



Much has changed for Cignetti, but perhaps not so much for Howard. The Bison did undergo a change at head coach with Ted White. He's a first-time head coach who'll be in his third career game when his squad travels to Bloomington and collects a check.

Western Kentucky Returning Defensive Production

Defining Statistic: 26% of last year's defensive production



That's good for No. 134 out of 138 FBS teams. Yikes. Thus is life at the Group of 5 level. Losing six defensive players to Power Conference schools is tough.



It's worth noting that the last time that Western Kentucky traveled to face a Power Conference team, LSU had to grind out a 13-10 win in Death Valley last year. Again, though, that was a much different WKU defense ... and a much different task than facing the defending champs.

Northwestern's Former Michigan State Spartans

Defining Statistic: Aidan Chiles has 2 career starts vs IU and 2 total TDs - both of which were to Nick Marsh



Marsh, AKA the decorated transfer who'll have a major impact on Cignetti's squad this year, gave us a phenomenal Cignetti GIF last year when he delivered the Spartans their lone touchdown in Bloomington.

This is the moment Indiana HC Curt Cignetti knew he had to get WR Nick Marsh in the transfer portal.



His skillset will complement fellow transfer QB Josh Hoover perfectly. The Hoosiers aren’t going anywhere in 2026. #IUFB #LEO pic.twitter.com/qadIRMeEoS — Dustin Maul (@DevySensei) March 14, 2026

By the way, IU outscored Michigan State 31-3 after that play.



Unfortunately for Chiles, he won't have Marsh at Northwestern. He will have Chip Kelly in his ear. In his third start vs. IU in as many seasons, Chiles will likely need to produce more than the lone touchdown that he had in those first two matchups with Michigan State.



That'll probably be paramount to flip around Chiles' 85-23 margin of defeat vs. IU (so far).

Rutgers' Great Running Back

Defining Statistic: Antwan Raymond forced 76 missed tackles



That was No. 3 among all FBS running backs in 2025, and he did that in just 12 games (via PFF). The only backs who finished with more missed tackles were Ahmad Hardy and Kewan Lacy, both of whom were finalists for the Doak Walker Award.



The last time we saw Raymond, he put up 252 scrimmage yards in a shootout loss to Penn State. He can test an opposing defense in ways that few Big Ten players can.



Don't let the uniform fool you. Between Raymond and preseason All-American receiver KJ Duff, that trip to Piscataway will feature a pair of elite offensive players for Bryant Haines and Co. to prepare for.

Nebraska vs AP Top 25 Teams

Defining Statistic: 30 consecutive losses vs AP Top 25 foes



Yeah, you read that right. It dates back to Sept. 2016. While Matt Rhule isn't entirely responsible for that drought, he's 2-25 lifetime vs. ranked foes with an 0-9 mark in those games at Nebraska.



Based on the way that Nebraska's schedule starts off, there's a decent chance that IU will be the first ranked opponent of the season. Also worth noting? Cignetti is 39-4 vs. unranked opponents as an FBS head coach, including a 21-0 mark at IU.

Ohio State's Returning Production

Defining Statistic: 71% of last year's offensive production returns



That's good for No. 8 in FBS. A big part of that is obviously the trio of Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith and Bo Jackson. That's well documented. Ohio State boasts the lone returning Heisman Trophy finalist in Sayin, as well as arguably the best overall player in the sport in Smith.



It's a nice situation for new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. At this time last year, many wondered if Matt Patricia's transition to college football would pay off for Ohio State, and he passed that test with flying colors with a historically dominant defense.



Ohio State's latest NFL-to-college coordinator is set up about as well as one can be with what the Buckeyes return on the offensive side of the ball.

Michigan Quarterback Bryce Underwood's Completion Percentage

Defining Statistic: Bryce Underwood had a 52.9% adjusted completion percentage under pressure



Just for a little context, that was No. 15 out of 18 qualified Big Ten quarterbacks (min. 60 drop-backs under pressure). It was an obvious issue for the decorated true freshman.



He had the second-most scrambles (29) among Big Ten quarterbacks in those spots, and he had a 53.7 NFL quarterback rating under pressure.



We can all acknowledge that the surroundings weren't ideal for Underwood in 2025, but the Kyle Whittingham hire changes his outlook. That's the key stat to watch that'll determine whether Michigan goes from being good to great, and perhaps a real threat to keep IU from returning to Indianapolis.

Minnesota Turnover Problem

Defining Statistic: 9 turnovers lost in 13 games in 2025



That was No. 5 in FBS, and just one more than IU, who finished tied with the No. 1 average turnover margin (+1.38/game) in FBS. That's how you win eight games with an offense that didn't crack the top 100 in FBS in scoring or yards/play.



Minnesota made it work with a smart, first-year starter in Drake Lindsey. Did he perhaps get a bit fortunate at times? The numbers suggest that was the case. He might've only thrown six interceptions, but PFF charted Lindsey with 15 turnover-worthy throws, which tied for fourth-most in the Big Ten.



For an opportunistic IU defense, it'll need to capitalize on those moments to keep PJ Fleck's squad at arm's length.

USC Outside of California

Defining Statistic: 4-8 in games outside of Southern California since joining the Big Ten



That's two seasons' worth of data, but it's still enough of a sample size to understand why USC hasn't been a Playoff team yet.



And by the way, two of those four wins were neutral-site games in nearby/domed Las Vegas. The other two wins away from Southern California came at 7-6 Nebraska with that aforementioned decade-long drought vs. ranked foes and at Purdue, who went 2-10 without a Big Ten win in Year 1 under Barry Odom.



Lincoln Riley could still be desperate for his first marquee win in Big Ten play when the Trojans travel to Bloomington in mid-November.

Washington Home Dominance

Defining Statistic: Road teams are 2-25 at Husky Stadium the last four seasons



The lone teams that won in that building in that stretch were both Playoff-bound squads (Ohio State and Oregon) last year. Don't sleep on what it means to win in Seattle.



That could be a tricky spot for an IU squad that will already have the likes of Ohio State, Michigan and USC in the rearview mirror. In the penultimate week of the regular season, IU could have its depth tested with a cross-country trip that could have a massive say in whether another Big Ten Championship is on the table.

Purdue Yards Per Play

Defining Statistic: 6.79 yards/play allowed vs Power Conference teams



The only qualified team (min. 4 games vs. Power Conference foes) with a worse mark than that in 2025 was Rutgers. It was more like a Year 0 for Barry Odom's defense, which got hit for 500 yards on five occasions, including the blowout loss to IU in the Bucket Game.



Defensive coordinator Michael Scherer, who followed Odom to West Lafayette from Las Vegas, went back to UNLV. Make of that what you will. What's clear is that by the time the regular-season finale rolls around, Purdue will need a vastly improved defensive unit if it has any chance of playing a four-quarter game with IU.