Big Ten Roundup: Stat Leaders Heading Into Week 5 of College Football

Heading into Week 5 of the 2022 college football season, each Big Ten team has played three non-conference games and one Big Ten opponent.

Big Ten East division teams hold a combined 23-5 record, while the West division has played to a 16-12 record. No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 11 Penn State and No. 21 Minnesota remain undefeated, while Northwestern and Nebraska share the conference's worst record at 1-3.

Through four games, here are the Big Ten's statistical leaders. (stats per bigten.org)

Passing yards

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State – 1,222 Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern – 1,219 Connor Bazelak, Indiana – 1,171 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland – 1,102 Aidan O'Connell, Purdue – 1,000 Casey Thompson, Nebraska – 995 Tommy DeVito, Illinois – 954 Payton Thorne, Michigan State – 900 Sean Clifford, Penn State – 890 Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – 886 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin – 791 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – 693 Evan Simon, Rutgers – 566 Spencer Petras – 524

Completion percentage

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – 80 Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – 77.2 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland – 74.6 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State – 70.5 Tommy DeVito, Illinois – 69 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin – 67.1 Payton Thorne, Michigan State – 65.3 Casey Thompson, Nebraska – 65 Aidan O'Connell, Purdue – 64.2 Sean Clifford, Penn State – 64.1 Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern – 62.7 Evan Simon, Rutgers – 61.8 Connor Bazelak, Indiana – 53.5 Spencer Petras, Iowa – 51.1

Passing touchdowns

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State – 16 Tommy DeVito, Illinois – 9 Sean Clifford, Penn State – 8 Aidan O'Connell, Purdue – 8 Connor Bazelak, Indiana – 7 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin – 7 Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – 7 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland – 7 Payton Thorne, Michigan State – 7 Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern – 5 Casey Thompson, Nebraska – 5 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – 5 Evan Simon, Rutgers – 3 Spencer Petras, Iowa – 1

Interceptions

Payton Thorne, Michigan State – 6 Connor Bazelak, Indiana – 4 Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland – 4 Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern – 3 Graham Mertz, Wisconsin – 3 Casey Thompson, Nebraska – 3 Tommy DeVito, Illinois – 2 Spencer Petras, Iowa – 2 Evan Simon, Rutgers – 2 Sean Clifford, Penn State – 1 Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – 1 Aidan O'Connell, Purdue – 1 C.J. Stroud, Ohio State – 1 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – 0

Receiving yards

Charlie Jones, Purdue – 533 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State – 442 Cam Camper, Indiana – 418 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State – 387 Trey Palmer, Nebraska – 323 Evan Hull, Northwestern – 311 Malik Washington, Northwestern – 305 Pat Bryant, Illinois – 262 Keon Coleman, Michigan State – 261 Isaiah Williams, Illinois – 260

Receptions

Charlie Jones, Purdue – 41 Cam Camper, Indiana – 33 Evan Hull, Northwestern – 29 Trey Palmer, Nebraska – 28 Isaiah Williams, Illinois – 28 Malik Washington, Northwestern – 27 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State – 26 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State – 21 Keon Coleman, Michigan State – 19 Ronnie Bell, Michigan – 17

Rushing yards

Chase Brown, Illinois – 604 Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota – 567 Braelon Allen, Wisconsin – 497 Blake Corum, Michigan – 478 Anthony Grant, Nebraska – 464 Nicholas Singleton, Penn State – 376 Evan Hull, Northwestern – 370 Roman Hemby, Maryland – 342 Shaun Shivers, Indiana – 320 TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State – 318

Total tackles

Cam Jones, Indiana – 43 Jack Campbell, Iowa – 39 Luke Reimer, Nebraska – 39 Kendell Brooks, Michigan State – 38 Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern – 38 Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State – 33 Cal Haladay, Michigan State – 33 Christian Izien, Rutgers – 33 Beau Brade, Maryland – 32 Aaron Casey, Indiana and Angelo Grose, Michigan State– 31

Tackles for loss

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State – 8 Aaron Casey, Indiana – 6 Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois – 5.5 Wesley Bailey, Rutgers – 5 Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State – 5 Mike Hall Jr., Ohio State – 5 Nick Herbig, Wisconsin – 5 Lukas Van Ness, Iowa – 5 Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois – 4.5 Five players tied at 4

Sacks

Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State – 5.5 Nick Herbig, Wisconsin – 4 Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois – 3 Gabe Jacas, Illinois – 3 Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State – 3 Dasan McCullough, Indiana – 3 Lukas Van Ness, Iowa – 3 Wesley Bailey, Rutgers – 2.5 16 players tied at 2

Interceptions

Cooper DeJean, Iowa – 3 Marques Buford Jr., Nebraska – 2 Chris Jefferson, Purdue, – 2 Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers – 2 Xander Mueller, Northwestern – 2 Kendall Smith, Illinois – 2 John Torchio, Wisconsin – 2 Zakee Wheatley, Penn State – 2