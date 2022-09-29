Big Ten Roundup: Stat Leaders Heading Into Week 5 of College Football
As Week 5 of the 2022 college football season approaches, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Illinois running back Chase Brown, Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones, Indiana linebacker Cam Jones, Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon and Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean are among the Big Ten's statistical leaders.
Heading into Week 5 of the 2022 college football season, each Big Ten team has played three non-conference games and one Big Ten opponent.
Big Ten East division teams hold a combined 23-5 record, while the West division has played to a 16-12 record. No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 11 Penn State and No. 21 Minnesota remain undefeated, while Northwestern and Nebraska share the conference's worst record at 1-3.
Through four games, here are the Big Ten's statistical leaders. (stats per bigten.org)
Passing yards
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State – 1,222
- Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern – 1,219
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana – 1,171
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland – 1,102
- Aidan O'Connell, Purdue – 1,000
- Casey Thompson, Nebraska – 995
- Tommy DeVito, Illinois – 954
- Payton Thorne, Michigan State – 900
- Sean Clifford, Penn State – 890
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – 886
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin – 791
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – 693
- Evan Simon, Rutgers – 566
- Spencer Petras – 524
Completion percentage
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – 80
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – 77.2
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland – 74.6
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State – 70.5
- Tommy DeVito, Illinois – 69
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin – 67.1
- Payton Thorne, Michigan State – 65.3
- Casey Thompson, Nebraska – 65
- Aidan O'Connell, Purdue – 64.2
- Sean Clifford, Penn State – 64.1
- Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern – 62.7
- Evan Simon, Rutgers – 61.8
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana – 53.5
- Spencer Petras, Iowa – 51.1
Passing touchdowns
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State – 16
- Tommy DeVito, Illinois – 9
- Sean Clifford, Penn State – 8
- Aidan O'Connell, Purdue – 8
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana – 7
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin – 7
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – 7
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland – 7
- Payton Thorne, Michigan State – 7
- Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern – 5
- Casey Thompson, Nebraska – 5
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – 5
- Evan Simon, Rutgers – 3
- Spencer Petras, Iowa – 1
Interceptions
- Payton Thorne, Michigan State – 6
- Connor Bazelak, Indiana – 4
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland – 4
- Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern – 3
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin – 3
- Casey Thompson, Nebraska – 3
- Tommy DeVito, Illinois – 2
- Spencer Petras, Iowa – 2
- Evan Simon, Rutgers – 2
- Sean Clifford, Penn State – 1
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota – 1
- Aidan O'Connell, Purdue – 1
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State – 1
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan – 0
Receiving yards
- Charlie Jones, Purdue – 533
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State – 442
- Cam Camper, Indiana – 418
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State – 387
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska – 323
- Evan Hull, Northwestern – 311
- Malik Washington, Northwestern – 305
- Pat Bryant, Illinois – 262
- Keon Coleman, Michigan State – 261
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois – 260
Receptions
- Charlie Jones, Purdue – 41
- Cam Camper, Indiana – 33
- Evan Hull, Northwestern – 29
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska – 28
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois – 28
- Malik Washington, Northwestern – 27
- Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State – 26
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State – 21
- Keon Coleman, Michigan State – 19
- Ronnie Bell, Michigan – 17
Rushing yards
- Chase Brown, Illinois – 604
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota – 567
- Braelon Allen, Wisconsin – 497
- Blake Corum, Michigan – 478
- Anthony Grant, Nebraska – 464
- Nicholas Singleton, Penn State – 376
- Evan Hull, Northwestern – 370
- Roman Hemby, Maryland – 342
- Shaun Shivers, Indiana – 320
- TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State – 318
Total tackles
- Cam Jones, Indiana – 43
- Jack Campbell, Iowa – 39
- Luke Reimer, Nebraska – 39
- Kendell Brooks, Michigan State – 38
- Bryce Gallagher, Northwestern – 38
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State – 33
- Cal Haladay, Michigan State – 33
- Christian Izien, Rutgers – 33
- Beau Brade, Maryland – 32
- Aaron Casey, Indiana and Angelo Grose, Michigan State– 31
Tackles for loss
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State – 8
- Aaron Casey, Indiana – 6
- Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois – 5.5
- Wesley Bailey, Rutgers – 5
- Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State – 5
- Mike Hall Jr., Ohio State – 5
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin – 5
- Lukas Van Ness, Iowa – 5
- Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois – 4.5
- Five players tied at 4
Sacks
- Jacoby Windmon, Michigan State – 5.5
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin – 4
- Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois – 3
- Gabe Jacas, Illinois – 3
- Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State – 3
- Dasan McCullough, Indiana – 3
- Lukas Van Ness, Iowa – 3
- Wesley Bailey, Rutgers – 2.5
- 16 players tied at 2
Interceptions
- Cooper DeJean, Iowa – 3
- Marques Buford Jr., Nebraska – 2
- Chris Jefferson, Purdue, – 2
- Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers – 2
- Xander Mueller, Northwestern – 2
- Kendall Smith, Illinois – 2
- John Torchio, Wisconsin – 2
- Zakee Wheatley, Penn State – 2
