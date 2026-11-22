Indiana football had spent much of the season finding ways to win close games. Saturday afternoon in Seattle, the Hoosiers finally ran out of answers.



After battling back and forth with Washington throughout the afternoon, Indiana fell 27-24 in overtime when Paddy McAteer missed a 37-yard field goal that would have extended the game.

The loss dropped Indiana to 9-2 and complicated its path to the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff.



Here are three instant takeaways from Saturday's loss.

Indiana's special teams struggles finally prove costly

Indiana has played with fire for much of the season. Saturday, the Hoosiers finally got burned.



Special teams have been a recurring issue all season, particularly in the kicking game. Against Washington, those struggles ultimately decided the outcome.

Nicolas Radicic had a 46-yard field goal blocked on Indiana's opening possession of the second half. Later in the third quarter, Curt Cignetti turned to McAteer, who converted a 34-yard attempt and eventually added an extra point.



But with Indiana needing a 37-yard field goal to extend overtime, McAteer pushed his attempt wide left, handing Washington the win.

For a program whose head coach constantly emphasizes the importance of not beating itself, Indiana has made an uncharacteristic number of self-inflicted mistakes this year.



Saturday was the latest example, and this time, the Hoosiers couldn't overcome them.

Josh Hoover returns, replacing Grant Wilson at quarterback

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After two games with Grant Wilson as Indiana's starting quarterback, Cignetti turned back to Josh Hoover midway through the third quarter Saturday.



Wilson had his moments, including a rushing touchdown in the first quarter, but Indiana's offense struggled to consistently move the ball after its opening two scoring possessions.

Hoover immediately provided a spark.



The TCU transfer connected with Charlie Becker for 34 yards on his first drive and added a 12-yard scramble, helping set up McAteer's first field goal.



Hoover looked more comfortable pushing the ball downfield than he had in his previous weeks against Michigan and Minnesota. He later connected with Nick Marsh for a 35-yard touchdown that gave Indiana a 24-17 fourth-quarter lead.

It wasn't a perfect performance, and Indiana's offense still struggled to consistently sustain drives. But Hoover showed encouraging signs after dealing with injury concerns in recent weeks.



With two regular-season games remaining, Indiana's quarterback situation remains worth monitoring.

Mounting injuries add to Indiana's concern

As disappointing as Saturday's loss was, the injuries Indiana sustained throughout the afternoon could prove just as consequential moving forward.



Already without starting right guard Joe Brunner, the Hoosiers lost center Bray Lynch and right tackle Adedamola Ajani to injuries during the game. Ajani eventually returned, but Indiana was forced to shuffle its offensive line extensively.

Austin Leibfried moved from right guard to center, while Baylor Wilkin and Sam Simpson were thrust into larger roles.



To their credit, the makeshift offensive line provided Hoover with some solid protection, particularly on his fourth-quarter touchdown drive.

But Indiana's depth is being tested at an increasingly concerning rate.



The Hoosiers entered Saturday without starting linebacker Rolijah Hardy and cornerback A.J. Harris, while running back Turbo Richard also missed his second consecutive game. Nick Marsh later needed assistance leaving the field after suffering an apparent injury late in the fourth quarter.



And the concerns extend beyond the injury report.

Indiana's defense allowed more than 400 yards for the second consecutive week, the first time that's happened under Cignetti. Washington repeatedly moved the ball downfield, with quarterback Demond Williams' mobility once again exposing one of Indiana's recurring defensive weaknesses.



The Hoosiers still have plenty to play for, but with injuries mounting and their margin for error all the way closed, Saturday's loss raises significant questions about what this team will look like over the final stretch of the season.