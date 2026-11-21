Indiana Football at Washington Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis
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Fresh off a 27-13 win over USC a week ago, Indiana football heads west for its final regular-season road game of the year.
Curt Cignetti leads his team to the West Coast for a Saturday afternoon clash with Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Saturday's clash.
Get ready for Indiana at Washington
- ESPN FPI Predicts Indiana Football's Chances Against Washington
- Curt Cignetti Talks Indiana's Quarterbacks, Need For Improvement Ahead Of Washington
- 3 Key Stats That Reveal Indiana Football's Advantages Against Washington
- Indiana Football Loses Joe Brunner to Torn ACL, Curt Cignetti Discusses Replacement
- Indiana Football Stock Report: 4 Rising, 3 Falling Ahead of Clash With Washington
- Indiana's CFP Ranking Reveals What Could Determine Hoosiers' Playoff Ceiling
- Curt Cignetti Sounds Off on Indiana Football's Critics: 'I Really Don't Give a ...'
Indiana at Washington pregame availability report
Indiana at Washington live updates
First half
Updates to come
Halftime thoughts
Updates to come
Second half
Updates to come
Box score
To be added once available