Indiana football has made a habit of forcing opposing offenses to play on its terms this season. Washington might have little choice but to do exactly that Saturday.



The Hoosiers head to Seattle for their final road game of the regular season, looking to take another step toward a return to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.



Here are three statistical matchups that could help decide Saturday's showdown.

87.8 rushing yards per game vs. 2.6 yards per carry allowed

Washington doesn't run the football particularly often. When it does, the results haven't exactly encouraged the Huskies to keep trying.



Washington averages just 27.4 rushing attempts per game, the fewest in the country. Its 87.8 rushing yards per contest rank 131st nationally, while its 3.2 yards per carry rank 127th.

Saturday doesn't offer much reason to believe those numbers will improve.



Indiana is allowing just 2.6 yards per carry, the second-best mark nationally. The Hoosiers have spent much of the season making opposing offenses one-dimensional, and Washington already appears to be most of the way there.

The Huskies average 35.3 passing attempts and 252.8 passing yards per game, ranking 18th and 27th nationally, respectively.



Indiana's secondary has been more vulnerable than its defensive front, allowing 213.3 passing yards per game.



But knowing Washington will likely have to throw the football is one thing. Taking advantage of that predictability is another.

The Hoosiers have recorded sacks on 8.33% of opposing dropbacks, while Washington has allowed sacks on 7.83% of its own, ranking 96th nationally.



If Indiana can make the Huskies even more dependent on their passing game, its pass rush could have plenty of opportunities to take over.

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33% vs. 32% third-down conversion rate

Washington has had enough trouble moving the football without making things more difficult for itself on third down.



The Huskies are converting just 33% of their third-down opportunities, which ranks 112th in the country.

That's a troubling number against an Indiana defense that has been effective at getting off the field. Opponents have converted just 32% of their third downs against the Hoosiers, the 14th-best mark in the country.



Those numbers suggest Washington could have a difficult time sustaining drives, especially if Indiana continues shutting down the run on early downs.

7.1 penalties per game vs. 4.9

Curt Cignetti has built Indiana's program around avoiding the mistakes that make winning more difficult. Washington hasn't been quite as disciplined.



The Huskies average 7.1 penalties per game, which ranks 100th nationally. Indiana, meanwhile, commits just 4.9 per contest, ranking 18th.

The Hoosiers haven't been perfect in that department lately, but the season-long difference remains significant.



Against an Indiana defense that already makes moving the football difficult, Washington can hardly afford to surrender additional yards through penalties.