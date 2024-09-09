AP Top 25 Poll: Big Ten Teams In Top 10 Have Rough Weekend; Nebraska Returns To Poll After Long Absence
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Week 2 was not a banner weekend for the Big Ten in the Associated Press football poll ... though if you look hard enough there are also signs of league depth.
Of the four Big Ten schools that were ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll in Week 2? Three of them dropped in the Week 3 poll and the other tread water in the same spot.
Making matters worse in the competition with the Southeastern Conference for hegemony in the college football world? Six of the top seven teams in the top 25 all hail from the SEC - No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 6 Missouri and No. 7 Tennessee. The SEC has eight teams to the Big Ten's six in the top 25.
Michigan took the biggest plunge after its sobering 31-12 home loss to then-No. 3 Texas. The Wolverines, ranked 10th entering the weekend, had their 16-game win streak snapped in emphatic fashion at Michigan Stadium. Michigan dropped to No. 17 in the Week 3 poll.
The ripple effect of Michigan's loss had a negative impact on their bitter rival - Ohio State. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 coming into the weekend and had a dominant 56-0 home win against Western Michigan to improve to 2-0.
However, the thorough nature of the Texas victory in the Big House vaulted the Longhorns past the Buckeyes into the No. 2 spot. This despite the fact that Ohio State has one more first-place vote (5) than Texas does. Still, the Longhorns earned 1,492 points in the poll to Ohio State's 1,476.
Penn State (2-0) managed to hold on to its No. 8 spot, despite getting a scare from Bowling Green. The Nittany Lions edged the plucky Falcons 34-27 at Beaver Stadium. Penn State avoided the upset against Mid-American Conference competition that Notre Dame couldn't later on Saturday when it fell to Northern Illinois by a 16-14 count in South Bend, Ind.
However, Penn State's steady spot in the poll was due in part to new Big Ten member Oregon enduring a two-spot drop. The Ducks (2-0) remain unbeaten, but have been unconvincing in its two victories. After struggling against FCS Idaho in Week 1, the then-No. 7 Ducks took on far tougher Boise State in Week 2. Oregon needed kick return and punt return touchdowns to earn a 37-34 victory at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks now occupy the No. 9 position.
Below the top 10, the Big Ten had better news. USC (2-0) moved up two spots to No. 11 after a 48-0 home victory over Utah State. The Trojans knocked off LSU in its Week 1 contest and have steadily moved up the poll after the Trojans debuted at No. 23 to start the season.
Nebraska (2-0) debuted in the AP poll at No. 23 after the Cornhuskers dropped Colorado 28-10 in Lincoln, Neb. It's the first time Nebraska has been ranked since the 2019 season as the once-proud Cornhuskers try to reclaim their status as a college football powerhouse.
Nebraska's ascension into the poll didn't add an additional Big Ten school into the top 25 as neighbor Iowa fell out of the top 25. The Hawkeyes (1-1) fell-from-ahead in a last-minute 20-19 loss to arch-rival Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa led 19-7 late in the third quarter, but couldn't put the Cyclones away. In a further indignity for the Hawkeyes, the Cyclones debuted in the poll at Iowa's expense.
Illinois (2-0) didn't make the top 25, but the Fighting Illini are in 26th after their 23-17 victory over then-No. 19 Kansas. The Illini knocked the Jayhawks out of the top 25.
Iowa (24 points) and Wisconsin (9 points) also received votes. Votes are weighted 1-25 and points are awarded by rank, so point totals don't necessarily reflect the vote total.
Thirteen Big Ten teams remain unbeaten, including Indiana. The Hoosiers crushed Western Illinois 77-3 on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana didn't get AP poll consideration, but the Hoosiers got one point in the coaches' poll - it means one voter put Indiana in the No. 25 spot. (Indiana coach Curt Cignetti does not take part in the coaches' poll.) The Hoosiers have a much-tougher test on Saturday as they travel to UCLA for their Big Ten opener.
Nebraska's debut in the poll means Indiana will face a ranked team at home on Oct. 19 if the Cornhuskers maintain their success.
Purdue, also unbeaten at 1-0, will face No. 18 Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The only other Big Ten team that faces a ranked team in Week 3 is Wisconsin as the Badgers host No. 4 Alabama.
Here is the full Week 3 AP poll.
1. Georgia (2-0) (54 first-place votes).
2. Texas (2-0) (4 first-place votes), up one spot.
3. Ohio State (2-0) (5 first-place votes), down one spot.
4. Alabama (2-0)
5. Ole Miss (2-0), up one spot.
6. Missouri (2-0), up three spots.
7. Tennessee (2-0), up seven spots.
8. Penn State (2-0)
9. Oregon (2-0), down two spots.
10. Miami (Fla.) (2-0)
11. USC (2-0), up two spots.
12. Utah (2-0), down one spot.
13. Oklahoma State (2-0), up three spots.
14. Kansas State (2-0), up three spots.
15. Oklahoma (2-0)
16. LSU (1-1), up one spot.
17. Michigan (1-1), down seven spots.
18. Notre Dame (1-1), down 13 spots.
19. Louisville (2-0), up three spots.
20. Arizona (2-0)
21. Iowa State (2-0), unranked in Week 2.
22. Clemson (1-1), up three spots.
23. Nebraska (2-0), unranked in Week 2.
24. Boston College (2-0), unranked in Week 2.
25. Northern Illinois (2-0), unranked in Week 2.
Fell out of top 25: No. 19 Kansas, No. 21 Iowa, No. 23 Georgia Tech, No. 24 North Carolina State.
Others receiving votes: Illinois 101, Boise St. 77, Texas A&M 68, Syracuse 63, Memphis 38, Washington 27, Iowa 24, Kansas 22, Vanderbilt 18, South Carolina 10, Liberty 9, Wisconsin 9, UNLV 7, North Carolina 7, California 3, BYU 2, UCF 1, TCU 1.
