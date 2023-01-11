Linebacker Josh Rudolph Transfers From Austin Peay to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Tom Allen has been busy revamping the Indiana football roster in the transfer portal.

Josh Rudolph became the 10th player to commit to Indiana in the last week, announcing his decision to join the Hoosiers on Wednesday. Rudolph is a 5-foot-11, 230-pound linebacker who spent the last two seasons at Austin Peay.

As a freshman in 2021, Rudolph made 21 tackles across seven games for Austin Peay. Entering his sophomore season, Rudolph was named team captain. He played in 11 games in 2022, racking up 73 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. Rudolph posted double-digit tackles against Alabama A&M and Jackson State, and he finished the season with five tackles against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Before Austin Peay, Rudolph played for coach Lawrence Cole at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Ala. After making 105 tackles in seven games during his senior season, Rudolph was chosen to play in the at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.

247Sports considered Rudolph a three-star recruit, the No. 44 player in Alabama and the No. 120 linebacker in the class of 2021. He chose to attend Austin Peay over offers from Alcorn State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Samford, South Alabama, Texas A&M, Troy and UAB.

Rudolph joins the Hoosiers with two years of remaining eligibility. He enters a linebacker room coached by defensive coordinator Chad Wilt, who will be in his second year at Indiana in 2023. Indiana lost three-year captain Cam Jones and sixth-leading tackler Bradley Jennings Jr. following the 2022 season, but leading tackler Aaron Casey returns to lead the Indiana linebackers.