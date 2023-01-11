Linebacker Josh Rudolph Transfers From Austin Peay to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Tom Allen has been busy revamping the Indiana football roster in the transfer portal.
Josh Rudolph became the 10th player to commit to Indiana in the last week, announcing his decision to join the Hoosiers on Wednesday. Rudolph is a 5-foot-11, 230-pound linebacker who spent the last two seasons at Austin Peay.
As a freshman in 2021, Rudolph made 21 tackles across seven games for Austin Peay. Entering his sophomore season, Rudolph was named team captain. He played in 11 games in 2022, racking up 73 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. Rudolph posted double-digit tackles against Alabama A&M and Jackson State, and he finished the season with five tackles against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Before Austin Peay, Rudolph played for coach Lawrence Cole at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Ala. After making 105 tackles in seven games during his senior season, Rudolph was chosen to play in the at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.
Read More
247Sports considered Rudolph a three-star recruit, the No. 44 player in Alabama and the No. 120 linebacker in the class of 2021. He chose to attend Austin Peay over offers from Alcorn State, East Tennessee State, Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Samford, South Alabama, Texas A&M, Troy and UAB.
Rudolph joins the Hoosiers with two years of remaining eligibility. He enters a linebacker room coached by defensive coordinator Chad Wilt, who will be in his second year at Indiana in 2023. Indiana lost three-year captain Cam Jones and sixth-leading tackler Bradley Jennings Jr. following the 2022 season, but leading tackler Aaron Casey returns to lead the Indiana linebackers.
Related stories on Indiana football
- KOBEE MINOR TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana added its second transfer from Texas Tech this offseason, Kobee Minor, a defensive back with three years of remaining eligibility. CLICK HERE
- MARCUS BURRIS JR. TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football added Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris Jr., a four-star recruit in the class of 2021, through the transfer portal on Sunday. CLICK HERE
- PHILIP BLIDI TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Former Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi announced on Sunday that he's transferring to Indiana with two years of remaining eligibility. CLICK HERE
- JACOB MANGUM-FARRAR TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football added linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar, Stanford's sixth-leading tackler in 2022, through the transfer portal on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- LANELL CARR TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Lanell Carr, a former defensive lineman for West Virginia, announced on Saturday that he's transferring to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- E.J. WILLIAMS TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football landed wide receiver transfer E.J. Williams, a former top-100 recruit from Phenix City, Ala. who spent the last three seasons at Clemson. CLICK HERE
- CHRISTIAN TURNER TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Former Wake Forest and Michigan running back Christian Turner is joining the Indiana football program for his final season of eligibility, he announced on Friday. CLICK HERE
- NICOLAS TOOMER TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football picked up its third commitment of the day through the transfer portal with Stanford cornerback Nicolas Toomer. CLICK HERE
- DEQUECE CARTER TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Wide receiver Dequece Carter gained over 3,000 yards at Fordham, but he announced on Saturday that he's transferring to Indiana for his final year of eligibility. CLICK HERE