Big Ten Daily: Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade Records Game-Winning Interception

Former Ohio State star Shaun Wade secured a victory for the Ravens with a fourth quarter interception, former Purdue golfer Tyler Duncan is looking to punch his ticket to the PGA Tour playoffs and Ohio State freshman J.T. Tuimoloau loses black stripe. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

This weekend, several teams around the NFL had their first game action of the preseason. These matchups serve as a way for young players to fight for roster spots, and former Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade is already taking advantage.

Wade, a fifth-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens, secured a 17-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints by coming down with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

On the play, rookie quarterback Ian Book attended a deep throw to the left side of the field on second down, attempting to connect with Kawaan Baker. The ball was underthrown, and all Wade had to do was reach up and snatch the ball out of the air.

He did, and the Ravens are now off to an undefeated start to the preseason. Wade also registered a tackle and one pass deflection in his first NFL game.

Baltimore is slated to play the Carolina Panthers next week on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Former Purdue Golfer Competes for Final PGA Tour Event

Former Purdue golfer Tyler Duncan shot a 1-under-par 69 on Saturday and is tied for ninth in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., the final event of the PGA Tour's regular season.

Duncan is trying to finish in the top 125 in the Tour's FedEx Cup standings so he can qualify for the three-round playoffs that start next week.

Because of impending inclement weather in the Greensboro area, Sunday's tee times have been moved up to beat the storms. The leaders will tee off in the final group at 9:12 a.m. ET. Duncan goes at 8:28, and will be playing with Webb Simpson and Will Zalatoris.

You can watch the event via television, streaming and radio.

Duncan came into the event ranked No. 164 in the FedEx Cup standings. He's played in 32 events this year, His best finish all year has been a tie for 11th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The 2012 Purdue grad shot 62 on Friday to get into the mix in the Wyndham. He's going to need at least a top-three finish on Sunday to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Duncan, a Columbus, Indiana, native, has been on the PGA Tour since 2018. He has won tour victory in 2019.

Ohio State Freshman DE J.T. Tuimoloau Loses Black Stripe

Freshman defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is now an official member of the Ohio State football program.

After the Buckeyes' team scrimmage of Saturday, Tuimoloau had his black stripe removed. It was just the 10th practice of his college career. The stripe, which is given to new recruits, represents buying into the program and conducting yourself in the right way.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing us with this game that we love,” Tuimoloau told Buckeyes Now. “I’d like to thank the offensive line for pushing me, the defensive line for holding me accountable every day and Coach (Larry Johnson) for trusting me.”

The 6-foot-4 and 275-pound Tuimoloau was a five-star recruit out of Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington. He committed to Ohio State on July 4 over finalists Oregon, USC and Washington.

He was considered the second-best defensive lineman and No. 4 prospect overall in the class of 2021, making him the highest-rated defensive player to ever sign with the Buckeyes.

Despite his late arrival, which was prompted by his desire to take official visits before making his college decision, Tuimoloau has impressed the coaching staff with his athleticism and attention to detail in a few short weeks.

“The feedback I’m getting from Johnson and the other coaches in the meeting room, but then also what I see on the field, is a tremendous attention to detail,” head coach Ryan Day told Buckeyes Now on Aug. 9. “He’s very conscientious. Takes a lot of notes. Can take a meeting to the field in short order. Because of that, he’s made up a lot of ground in a very short amount of time.

“He’s flashed, he’s learning, he still has moments where he’s still not sure exactly where to go or what to do, but you can see certainly the flashes and brilliance of a 275-pound defensive end who can run. But then when he does kind of know exactly what he’s doing, he’s made a lot of plays and we’re having a hard time blocking him.”