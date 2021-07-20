Big Ten Daily: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Will Use Part of NIL Deal For Charity

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will donate a portion of NIL profits to charity, Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach signs a deal with the Atlanta Braves and Penn State is in the top three for a four-star 2022 running back. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

J.J. McCarthy, a five-star freshman quarterback for Michigan, plans to use opportunities he receives from his name, image and likeness to positively impact his community.

The incoming recruit announced he will donate a portion of all the money he earns to charity while pursuing his education and furthering his football career with the Wolverines.

"I will promise to donate a percentage of everything I earn through NIL to non-profit organizations such as C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor and Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago in my quest to impact the lives of future generations," McCarthy wrote on social media.

McCarthy will compete for the starting quarterback job at Michigan alongside Cade McNamara and Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal-caller was the No. 4 quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class and the 24th overall prospect in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. McCarthy, a native of La Grange Park, Illinois, played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach Signs MLB Contract

Spencer Schwellenbach, a former Nebraska pitcher and shortstop, was selected in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft last week. Now, he is officially starting his professional career after signing a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves.

His deal is worth $1 million, but it has yet to be announced if he will step onto the mound as a pitcher or play shortstop in the MLB.

Schwellenbach recorded 12 home runs, 19 doubles and 82 runs scored last season for the Cornhuskers with a .282 batting average. The two-way star finished fourth on the team with 52 hits, third with 43 runs and second with 30 walks, all while leading the team with 40 RBI.

As a pitcher, Schwellenbach led the Nebraska bullpen with 10 saves while recording a 0.57 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched.

Four-Star 2022 Running Back Includes Penn State in Top Three

Omarion Hampton, a 2022 four-star running back from Cleveland High School in Clayton, North Carolina, announced he will commit to a college football program on July 22. His top three includes Penn State, North Carolina and Florida.

Hampton is a 6-foot, 215-pound prospect that is ranked as the No. 12 running back in the country and the No. 4 recruit in North Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Before narrowing down his list, Hampton held 22 total offers and took official visits to his top-three schools and Auburn last month. As of now, Penn State boasts the No. 2 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle, according to 247Sports, trailing only Ohio State.

