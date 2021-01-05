Big Ten Daily (Jan. 5): Ohio State COVID-19 Issues May Postpone National Title Game

The Buckeyes have COVID-19 problems again, and this time it could affect when the National Championship is played.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The National Championship game between Ohio State and Alabama might not happen on Jan. 11.

According to a report from John Talty and Matt Zenitz of AL.com (each cover Alabama and the SEC), COVID-19 concerns within the Ohio State program could potentially delay the national championship game.

Their report indicates that Ohio State has informed key decision makers that it could be without an entire position group due to COVID-19 testing and contract tracing protocols.

As of now, the game is still scheduled to be played on Monday, Jan. 11.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Tuesday, "We continue to follow the same protocols as we have all season. We plan to play January 11th."

It is rumored the game could be potentially moved to Jan. 18, which is a whole week after the original date.

Indiana Football Seniors Returning

With an extra year of eligibility granted to all athletes this season due to COVID-19, seniors have the options to come back.

For Indiana football, the Hoosiers have already had five players announce they are returning for the 2021 season.

Those four are defensive lineman Michael Ziemba, tight end Khameron Taylor, defensive back Raheem Layne, defensive back Marcelino Ball and offensive lineman Mackenzie Nworah.

There are still nine other seniors for Indiana who still have to make a decision on next season. Those decisions are expected to be made soon now that the Outback Bowl is over for the Hoosiers.

For a complete list of Indiana football seniors and their decisions, CLICK HERE.

The latest on Jim Harbaugh

Brandon Brown, publisher of Wolverine Digest of Sports Illustrated, has all the up to date news on the Jim Harbaugh situation at Michigan.

It was rumored over the weekend that Harbaugh would be signing an extension with Michigan through 2026, but Brown reports nothing has been finalized to this point.

Harbaugh is reportedly exploring NFL options at the moment, and he hasn't spoken to the media or put out any statements, so he's been quiet throughout this whole process.

It was also rumored that there was a meeting Tuesday morning where to discuss Harbaugh's contract, but Brown has dismissed that fact.

It seems as if the Harbaugh news will continue to be drawn out for the next couple of days before anything becomes official.

