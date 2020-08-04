HoosiersNow
Report: Big Ten Schedule Release Put on Hold Because of Recent Virus Outbreaks

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that the Big Ten is holding off on releasing its revised college football schedule because of recent COVID-19 outbreaks at several conference schools.

According to a report by the Tribune's Teddy Greenstein, sources say that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has concerns about what happened at Rutgers, where  NJ.com reported that 28 football players plus “multiple team staffers” have been infected. Because of that, and the fact that six Big Ten schools have paused workouts because of positive test results, Warren decided to wait before considering the conferences next step in regards to a fall football season.

The Tribune also reported that Warren has been talking to student-athletes at each school to get some feedback on their thoughts about a season.

It's been nearly a month since the Big Ten announced that the league would play conference games only in all fall sports to minimize exposure as much as possible.

The July 9 announcement to take away all nonconference games took several high-profile matchups off the table, most notably some early-season showdown between Wisconsin at Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Ohio State at Oregon and  Michigan at Washington.

Indiana's three nonconference games that were lost were Western Kentucky and Ball State at home, and a road game with Connecticut.

Warren has continued to say that the health of student-athletes are his first priority, but that are also millions of dollars at stake. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez told the Wisconsin State Journal that no football season could cost the school close to $100 million in revenue. It's expected that every Big Ten school would lose at least $50 million if the season doesn't get played. 

“We’ve got to feel comfortable that our athletes will be safe before we move forward,” Alvarez told the Wisconsin State Journal two weeks ago. “I want to be able to look (parents) in the eye and say, yeah, I feel comfortable that they’ll be safe.”

Indiana reported 33 positive tests out of 490 last week, but was in the national spotlight on Monday when Debbie Rucker, the mother of Indiana freshman Brady Feeney, discussed his battles with the virus last month. Fennel is back on campus now after a three-week scare, but his mother said he might have heart issues after multiple tests and will be seeing a cardiologist soon.

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman Opts Out of 2020 College Football Season

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman is the first Big Ten player to opt out of the 2020 college football season. Bateman was the Big Ten's Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year last season.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 3): Oladipo Sits Out Front End of Back-to-Back for Pacers

It was something of a surprise that Victor Oladipo decided to play for the Indiana Pacers during this shortened season as he continues to rehab from a serious quad injury, so it's also no surprise he took a day off on Monday.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 3): Dickerson's Bat Stays Hot, Gets 2 Hits, Including Home Run

The San Francisco Giants lost to Colorado on Monday night, but both former Hoosiers on their roster, Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar, had good nights.

Tom Brew

Report: Big Ten to Announce Revised Football Schedule on Tuesday

Four weeks after deciding to only play conference games this season, the Big Ten is apparently set to announce its new schedule on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Mother of Indiana Freshman Brady Feeney Says Her Son Seriously 'Struggling with Virus''

Indiana freshman Brady Feeney has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and his mother went to Facebook on Monday asking for prayers because of the seriousness of his illness.

Tom Brew

Indiana's McCade Brown and Gabe Bierman on D1 Baseball's 2021 Top 150 Prospects

Two Hoosiers were featured in D1 Baseball's 2021 top 150 prospects rankings.

Dylan Wallace

Potential XFL Return Could Open Door for More Opportunity

There were five former Indiana players in the XFL last season. There could be more now with a potential return for the league.

Dylan Wallace

Former Indiana OG Simon Stepaniak Placed on Packers' Reserve Lists

Former Indiana offensive guard Simon Stepaniak is on the non-football injury list for the Green Bay Packers. Stepaniak tore his ACL with Indiana in a practice before the Gator Bowl.

Dylan Wallace

SI Weekly: Around the Sports Illustrated College Network (Aug. 2)

Here is our weekly report on the best stories published throughout our Sports Illustrated network.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 2): Schwarber Shines at Bat, in Field During Cubs's 2-1 Win

The Chicago Cubs have the best record in the National League, and left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been a big reason why, both offensively and defensively.

Tom Brew