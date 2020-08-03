HoosiersNow
Former Indiana OG Simon Stepaniak Placed on Packers' Reserve Lists

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While Indiana was preparing for the Gator Bowl last season, they lost an important piece in the process.

Offensive guard Simon Stepaniak tore his ACL in one of the December practices leading up to the game, causing him to miss his final game as a Hoosier.

It was a tough pill to swallow for Stepaniak, who spent five years in Bloomington. But a few months later it paid off for Stepaniak. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers.

“This has been a dream forever to be a professional athlete,” Stepaniak told reporters at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Stepaniak had stayed in Bloomington after the injury because he was confident in the care he was receiving from the Hoosiers’ trainers and doctors. He was scheduled to be full-go for football activities in mid-July, but it appears he is slightly behind schedule.

On Aug. 1, the Green Bay Packers placed Stepaniak on the non-football injury list. Stepaniak is on the list with rookie running back Patrick Taylor, who is also still recovering from an injury from college.

They are still able to remain on the active roster and can take part in football activities once medically cleared.

Active/NFI now means they can go on reserve/NFI during the final roster cutdown to 55 players. Going on one of those reserve lists means a player must miss at least the first six weeks of the season. There is a chance Stepaniak could be set for the start of the season.

For the complete story from Sport Illustrated’s Bill Huber, CLICK HERE.

Related Stories

HOOSIERS IN THE NFL: There are 14 former Indiana players on NFL rosters heading into this season. Check out the previews on each of them. CLICK HERE.

SI Weekly: Around the Sports Illustrated College Network (Aug. 2)

Here is our weekly report on the best stories published throughout our Sports Illustrated network.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 2): Schwarber Shines at Bat, in Field During Cubs's 2-1 Win

The Chicago Cubs have the best record in the National League, and left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been a big reason why, both offensively and defensively.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 2): Thomas Bryant Explodes for 30 Points in Wizards' Loss

Thomas Bryant was an offensive force for the Washington Wizards, the certain star of our daily roundup on former Indiana players in the pros.

Tom Brew

Iowa's Luka Garza Decides to Return for Senior Season

Luka Garza, the Big Ten and national Player of the Year in 2020, has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft process and return to Iowa for one more run.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Illinois' Good-News Weekend Changes Balance of Big Ten Race

In back-to-back stunning announcements, Illinois stars Ayo Donsunmu and Kofi Cockburn said they are puling out of the NBA draft and returning to Champaign.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 1): OG Anunoby Comes Up Huge in Raptors' Win over Lakers

It looks like former Indiana star OG Anunoby is going to have a lot to say about the Toronto Raptors repeating in the NBA. He scored 23 points Saturday night in a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 1): Schwarber Homers in 500th Career Game With Cubs

Kyle Schwarber hits a career milestone and adds a huge two-run homer that provided the Chicago Cubs with the victory margin on Saturday night over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tom Brew

Virginia 3-Star DB Maurice Freeman commits to Indiana

Indiana had a huge recruiting day on Saturday, topped off with a commitment from three-star safety Maurice Freeman.

Tom Brew

by

vesuvius13

Brownsburg Offensive Tackle Joshua Sales Commits To Indiana

Class of 2021 Brownsburg offensive tackle Joshua Sales committed to Indiana on Saturday afternoon. Sales is the 12th player to commit to Indiana for that class.

Dylan Wallace

by

vesuvius13

Oladipo Starts, Scores 15 in Pacers' Win over Sixers

There has been some question as to whether Victor Oladipo wold be out there with his teammates during the NBA Restart, but he helped the Indiana Pacers beat Philadelphia Saturday night.

Tom Brew