Big Ten Expected to Remove Six-Game Requirement for Conference Championship

The Big Ten Championship is looking like it will be Ohio State versus Northwestern on Dec. 19.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A vote is expected today by the Big Ten to remove the six-game minimum for eligibility to play in Big Ten Championship, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

This has been rumored for a few weeks now, ever since it was possible that Ohio State might not meet the six-game requirement.

As Thamel reported, the rationale is expected to be that even if Ohio State lost to Michigan this week, they’d still be the East Division representative because of a tiebreak.

Ohio State (5-0) defeated Indiana (6-1) in Columbus 42-35 on Nov. 21.

Ohio State's game versus Michigan is cancelled this Saturday due to COVID-19 in the Wolverines' program, so the Buckeyes will finish 5-0 before the Big Ten title game.

Indiana's game with Purdue this weekend is in question as both programs had to pause team-related activities on Tuesday due to COVID-19. No decision has been made on the game yet, but Indiana has already played over six games this season.

But it looks like regardless, Ohio State will be in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 19 against Northwestern in Indianapolis.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that Ohio State "still could find an opponent this week depending on other cancellations within the league. The key point from discussions is that Ohio State could have lost its sixth game and still qualified for B1G championship. Wasn’t situation where Buckeyes needed to win to get in."

On the Big Ten meeting this morning, Rittenberg tweeted, "Big Ten ADs met earlier today and discussed this as a group for the first time, multiple sources told ESPN. Meeting was productive and good collaboration from the administrators. Will now go to other groups for potential approval."

The decision should come today about what the Big Ten officially decided, and their reasoning for why they decided it.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on the Big Ten's decision and how it affects Indiana.

