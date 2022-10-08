Skip to main content

Big Ten Roundtable: Collision Course Still on Track for Ohio State-Michigan; Purdue Raises Eyebrows

Welcome to Episode 6 of the Big Ten Roundtable podcast, with a close look today and Ohio State and Michigan with FanNation/Sports Illustrated publishers Brendan Gulick and Brandon Brown, and we'll talk about Purdue's big win with D.J. Fezler and break down all of the Week 6 action.
It's a full, action-packed show this week, where we chat with Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest. We'll discuss the big road win at Iowa and talk about the growth and maturation of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, among other things. The Wolverines are 5-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country. They are on the road on Saturday, taking on the 3-2 Indiana Hoosiers.

Over at Ohio State, we catch up with publisher Brendan Gulick of Buckeyes Now. The Buckeyes are also 5-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country, and there are a lot of people who think the Buckeyes are just as good — if not better — than the Alabama and Georgia teams ranked in front of them.

And lastly, we'll catch up with the Purdue Boilermakers, who were kind of forgotten a bit after early losses to Penn State and Syracuse, but then went up to Minneapolis and knocked off the undefeated Gophers 20-10. It was a huge win in the wide-open Big Ten West.

So enjoy the show. You can watch it all right here.

Watch Episode 6 of the 'Big Ten Roundtable'

  • HOW TO WATCH INDIANA-MICHIGAN: Indiana (3-2) welcomes No. 4 Michigan (5-0) to Bloomington on Saturday for the Hoosiers' homecoming game at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • BARNER, WILLIAMS ON 'HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE' PODCAST: Watch Episode 6 of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast featuring Indiana tight end AJ Barner and defensive back Jaylin Williams, who discuss the loss to Nebraska and preview what's to come with Michigan for Indiana's homecoming. Read the transcript summary, or watch the full episode attached inside. CLICK HERE
  • MICHIGAN PLAYERS TO WATCH, HARBAUGH'S COMMENTS: Indiana football (3-2) hosts No. 4 Michigan (5-0) on Saturday at Noon ET. Here's what coach Jim Harbaugh said about this Week 6 matchup, as well as key players to watch in this game. CLICK HERE
  • HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-MARYLAND: Purdue is on the road for the second straight week for a matchup with Maryland. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at noon ET in College Park. Here's how to watch, with gametime and TV information and a great preview of the game. CLICK HERE

Josh Henderson
Football

