Big Ten Roundtable: Collision Course Still on Track for Ohio State-Michigan; Purdue Raises Eyebrows

Welcome to Episode 6 of the Big Ten Roundtable podcast, with a close look today and Ohio State and Michigan with FanNation/Sports Illustrated publishers Brendan Gulick and Brandon Brown, and we'll talk about Purdue's big win with D.J. Fezler and break down all of the Week 6 action.

It's a full, action-packed show this week, where we chat with Brandon Brown of Wolverine Digest. We'll discuss the big road win at Iowa and talk about the growth and maturation of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, among other things. The Wolverines are 5-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country. They are on the road on Saturday, taking on the 3-2 Indiana Hoosiers.

Over at Ohio State, we catch up with publisher Brendan Gulick of Buckeyes Now. The Buckeyes are also 5-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country, and there are a lot of people who think the Buckeyes are just as good — if not better — than the Alabama and Georgia teams ranked in front of them.

And lastly, we'll catch up with the Purdue Boilermakers, who were kind of forgotten a bit after early losses to Penn State and Syracuse, but then went up to Minneapolis and knocked off the undefeated Gophers 20-10. It was a huge win in the wide-open Big Ten West.

