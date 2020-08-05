HoosiersNow
Breaking: Big Ten to Release Football Schedule at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

Tom Brew

The Big Ten announced that it will release its revised college football schedule on Wednesday morning. The announcement will come live on the Big Ten Network, starting at 8:30 a.m.

BTN Live will begin live at 8:30 a.m. ET in advance of the 8:45 a.m. ET schedule release by the Big Ten Conference. Following the announcement, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to join the show to share his insight on the 2020 scheduling process.

 BTN’s Dave Revsine and Rick Pizzo will also be joined by Indiana’s Tom Allen, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and various other guests to provide additional commentary, analysis and a week-by-week breakdown of this fall’s schedule.

Rumors had circulated on Tuesday that the schedule was going to be released then, but the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that the Big Ten held off on releasing its revised college football schedule because of recent COVID-19 outbreaks at several conference schools..

It's been nearly a month since the Big Ten announced that the league would play conference games only in all fall sports to minimize exposure as much as possible.

The July 9 announcement to take away all nonconference games took several high-profile matchups off the table, most notably some early-season showdown between Wisconsin at Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Ohio State at Oregon and Michigan at Washington.

Each team lost three nonconference games. Indiana's three nonconference games that were lost were Western Kentucky and Ball State at home, and a road game with Connecticut. They had nine Big Ten games scheduled.

According to a report by the Tribune's Teddy Greenstein, sources say that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has concerns about what happened at Rutgers, where NJ.com reported that 28 football players plus “multiple team staffers” have been infected. Because of that, and the fact that six Big Ten schools have paused workouts because of positive test results, Warren decided to wait before considering the conferences next step in regards to a fall football season.

  • MOTHER ASKS FOR PRAYERS; The mother of Indiana freshman offensive tackle Brady Feeney is asking for prayers as her son struggles to shake the effects of the COVID-19 virus. CLICK HERE
  • MINNESOTA'S BATEMAN OUT: Standout wide receiver Rashad Bateman has decided to skip the 2020 college football season and prepare for the NFL Draft. CLICK HERE
  • FREEMAN COMMITS TO INDIANA: Virginia defensive back Maurice Freeman committed to Indiana on Saturday. CLICK HERE
MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 4): Schwarber Gets First Hit as DH as Red-Hot Cubs Win Again

Kyle Schwarber started as the designated hitter for the second day in a row, and he got his first hit of the year in that role in another Chicago Cubs' victory.

Tom Brew

Report: Big Ten Schedule Release Put on Hold Because of Recent Virus Outbreaks

The Chicago Tribune is reporting that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is holding off on releasing the college football schedule because of concerns over recent outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus.

Tom Brew

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman Opts Out of 2020 College Football Season

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman is the first Big Ten player to opt out of the 2020 college football season. Bateman was the Big Ten's Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year last season.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 3): Oladipo Sits Out Front End of Back-to-Back for Pacers

It was something of a surprise that Victor Oladipo decided to play for the Indiana Pacers during this shortened season as he continues to rehab from a serious quad injury, so it's also no surprise he took a day off on Monday.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 3): Dickerson's Bat Stays Hot, Gets 2 Hits, Including Home Run

The San Francisco Giants lost to Colorado on Monday night, but both former Hoosiers on their roster, Alex Dickerson and Caleb Baragar, had good nights.

Tom Brew

Report: Big Ten to Announce Revised Football Schedule on Tuesday

Four weeks after deciding to only play conference games this season, the Big Ten is apparently set to announce its new schedule on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Mother of Indiana Freshman Brady Feeney Says Her Son Seriously 'Struggling with Virus''

Indiana freshman Brady Feeney has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and his mother went to Facebook on Monday asking for prayers because of the seriousness of his illness.

Tom Brew

Indiana's McCade Brown and Gabe Bierman on D1 Baseball's 2021 Top 150 Prospects

Two Hoosiers were featured in D1 Baseball's 2021 top 150 prospects rankings.

Dylan Wallace

Potential XFL Return Could Open Door for More Opportunity

There were five former Indiana players in the XFL last season. There could be more now with a potential return for the league.

Dylan Wallace

Former Indiana OG Simon Stepaniak Placed on Packers' Reserve Lists

Former Indiana offensive guard Simon Stepaniak is on the non-football injury list for the Green Bay Packers. Stepaniak tore his ACL with Indiana in a practice before the Gator Bowl.

Dylan Wallace