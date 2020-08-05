Breaking: Big Ten to Release Football Schedule at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

The Big Ten announced that it will release its revised college football schedule on Wednesday morning. The announcement will come live on the Big Ten Network, starting at 8:30 a.m.

BTN Live will begin live at 8:30 a.m. ET in advance of the 8:45 a.m. ET schedule release by the Big Ten Conference. Following the announcement, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to join the show to share his insight on the 2020 scheduling process.

BTN’s Dave Revsine and Rick Pizzo will also be joined by Indiana’s Tom Allen, Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and various other guests to provide additional commentary, analysis and a week-by-week breakdown of this fall’s schedule.

Rumors had circulated on Tuesday that the schedule was going to be released then, but the Chicago Tribune reported Tuesday that the Big Ten held off on releasing its revised college football schedule because of recent COVID-19 outbreaks at several conference schools..

It's been nearly a month since the Big Ten announced that the league would play conference games only in all fall sports to minimize exposure as much as possible.

The July 9 announcement to take away all nonconference games took several high-profile matchups off the table, most notably some early-season showdown between Wisconsin at Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Ohio State at Oregon and Michigan at Washington.

Each team lost three nonconference games. Indiana's three nonconference games that were lost were Western Kentucky and Ball State at home, and a road game with Connecticut. They had nine Big Ten games scheduled.

According to a report by the Tribune's Teddy Greenstein, sources say that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has concerns about what happened at Rutgers, where NJ.com reported that 28 football players plus “multiple team staffers” have been infected. Because of that, and the fact that six Big Ten schools have paused workouts because of positive test results, Warren decided to wait before considering the conferences next step in regards to a fall football season.

