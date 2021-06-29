CBS Sports Ranks Indiana Football's 2021 Schedule Fifth-Hardest in the Big Ten

After a 6-2 season in 2020, Indiana football faces the fifth-hardest schedule in the Big Ten according to CBS Sports. The team's schedule includes a nonconference game against Cincinnati and league matchups with Iowa and Ohio State.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As the 2021 college football season draws nearer, analyzing each program's strength of schedule helps in predicting results that will lead up to the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked the strength of schedule for all 14 Big Ten football programs. According to Fornelli, Nebraska will have the most difficult slate ahead of it, while Ohio State is just one spot shy of the easiest schedule in the league.

Indiana football will enter the 2020 season with the fifth-hardest strength of schedule in the Big Ten. After a 6-2 season that ended with a loss in the Outback Bowl, coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers will look to continue their recent success against a solid slate of opponents.

CBS Sports Analysis of Indiana's Schedule

"While the top four teams stood out in their SOS, we're now in the portion of our program when it's time to split hairs. Indiana's nonconference slate isn't horrible, but it does include Cincinnati. It also features a road game against Western Kentucky, which is strange for a Big Ten team, but I'm not here to judge. Well, no, wait, that's precisely why I'm here, isn't it?

The Hoosiers also open the season with a road game against Iowa and draw Minnesota and Purdue from the West, too. Indiana gets Ohio State at home in the division but will have to face both Penn State and Michigan on the road."

Stories Related to Indiana Football