CBS Sports Ranks Indiana Football's 2021 Schedule Fifth-Hardest in the Big Ten
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As the 2021 college football season draws nearer, analyzing each program's strength of schedule helps in predicting results that will lead up to the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked the strength of schedule for all 14 Big Ten football programs. According to Fornelli, Nebraska will have the most difficult slate ahead of it, while Ohio State is just one spot shy of the easiest schedule in the league.
Indiana football will enter the 2020 season with the fifth-hardest strength of schedule in the Big Ten. After a 6-2 season that ended with a loss in the Outback Bowl, coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers will look to continue their recent success against a solid slate of opponents.
CBS Sports Analysis of Indiana's Schedule
"While the top four teams stood out in their SOS, we're now in the portion of our program when it's time to split hairs. Indiana's nonconference slate isn't horrible, but it does include Cincinnati. It also features a road game against Western Kentucky, which is strange for a Big Ten team, but I'm not here to judge. Well, no, wait, that's precisely why I'm here, isn't it?
The Hoosiers also open the season with a road game against Iowa and draw Minnesota and Purdue from the West, too. Indiana gets Ohio State at home in the division but will have to face both Penn State and Michigan on the road."
Stories Related to Indiana Football
- INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here is the complete Indiana football schedule for the 2021 season. CLICK HERE
- FULL CAPACITY: Indiana announced on Friday that will all 100 percent capacity at all sporting events in the 2021-22 school year, starting with football in the fall at Memorial Stadium. CLICK HERE
- 2022 COMMITMENTS: Indiana has received seven commitments thus far in the 2022 recruiting class, with the latest being offensive lineman Carter Smith from Powell, Ohio. CLICK HERE
- BIG TEN DAILY, JUNE 29: Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was the first college athlete to unveil a logo ahead of NIL policies, Former Maryland guard Darryl Morsell is headed to Marquette and 2022 recruit Tre Holloman includes three Big Ten programs in his top-six list. CLICK HERE
- COOPER JONES READY TO CREATE HIS OWN LEGACY: Cooper Jones was the best defensive lineman in the state at Valparaiso High School the past few years, and now the Indiana freshman is ready to make his mark at Indiana, where there's some family history in the athletic department. CLICK HERE