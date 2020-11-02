Indiana's Charles Campbell Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana kicker Charles Campbell has earned his first Big Ten honors.

Against Rutgers on Saturday, Campbell went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts, hitting them from 42, 28 and 31 yards, respectively. His performance is tied for the 10th-most in a single game in program history.

Campbell also made all four of his extra point tries against the Scarlet Knights.

This earned him Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Campbell was also named Star of the Week by the Lou Groza National Collegiate Place Kicker Award.

Campbell is now 11-for-11 kicking (5 field goals, 6 PATs) in 2020, and he has not missed a kick in 14 career attempts (7 field goals, 7 PATs).

Indiana coach Tom Allen stressed the importance of special teams heading into this 2020 season, and Campbell has given Indiana the comfort in the kicking game thus far.

No. 13 Indiana will host No. 23 Michigan on Saturday at noon on FOX Sports 1.

Related Stories: