AP Top 25 Poll: Indiana Stays Put After Defeating Washington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Despite a 31-17 victory over Washington on Saturday, Indiana did not move up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, released Sunday afternoon.
The Hoosiers came in at No. 13 in the nation for a second straight week.
While Indiana did not move up in this week's poll, it received 122 more points from the voters than last week. Indiana fell just 16 points shy of Clemson and Iowa State, who tied for the No. 11 ranking in this week's poll. The Hoosiers are also just 23 points behind No. 10 Texas A&M, 43 points behind No. 9 BYU and 48 points behind No. 8 Notre Dame. Last week, Indiana was 61 points out of 12th place.
Just one team ranked ahead of Indiana lost over the weekend. LSU was ranked No. 8, but the Tigers lost 38-23 on Saturday at Texas A&M, which was previously ranked No. 14. That led to Texas A&M moving up four spots to No. 10 and LSU falling eight spots to No. 16.
The top four remained the same – Oregon, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State – and Miami moved up one spot to No. 5 after its blowout win over Florida State. The Hurricanes swapped spots with now-No. 6 Texas, and Tennessee stayed at No. 7.
Notre Dame handed Navy its first loss of the season in a 51-14 win in East Rutherford, N.J. That moved the Fighting Irish up four spots to No. 8, and dropped Navy from No. 24 to out of the rankings. BYU climbed two spots to No. 9 after its win at UCF, and Texas A&M rounds out the top 10.
At 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten play, No. 13 Indiana is the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team and tied for first place in the conference standings.
Indiana's highest ranking in the AP Poll in program history is No. 4, achieved in both the 1945 and 1967 seasons. Under former head coach Tom Allen in 2020, Indiana climbed as high as No. 7 in the nation. Next up, Indiana plays Michigan State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Illinois fell four spots to No. 24 after its 38-9 loss at No. 1 Oregon. That gives the conference five ranked teams, and no Big Ten teams are in the "others receiving votes" category.
Here's the full AP Top 25 Poll.
1. Oregon (8-0) (61 first-place points)
2. Georgia (6-1) (one first-place point)
3. Penn State (7-0)
4. Ohio State (6-1)
5. Miami (FL) (8-0)
6. Texas (7-1)
7. Tennessee (6-1)
8. Notre Dame (7-1)
9. BYU (8-0)
10. Texas A&M (7-1)
11. Clemson (6-1)
11. Iowa State (7-0)
13. Indiana (8-0)
14. Alabama (6-2)
15. Boise State (6-1)
16. LSU (6-2)
17. Kansas State (7-1)
18. Pittsburgh (7-0)
19. Ole Miss (6-2)
20. SMU (7-1)
21. Army (7-0)
22. Washington State (7-1)
23. Colorado (6-2)
24. Illinois (6-2)
25. Missouri (6-2)
Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 41, Memphis 34, Tulane 28, Navy 23, Louisville 5, Arkansas 4, UNLV 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 3, South Carolina 1.
