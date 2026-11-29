Curt Cignetti and Bob Chesney will spend much of the next six days trying to figure out how to beat one another. But there's at least one thing the two coaches agree on.



The Big Ten deserves more than one team in the College Football Playoff.

Speaking Sunday afternoon on a conference call previewing Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game between Indiana and UCLA, both coaches pushed back on the possibility that the winner of their game could be the conference's lone representative in the 12-team field.



"When I heard there's only one team that could come in from the Big Ten," Cignetti said, "I thought that was a little bit ridiculous."



Cignetti, who hasn't been shy about advocating for the Big Ten throughout his three seasons at Indiana, shared a similar sentiment.

Curt Cignetti believes the Big Ten deserves at least three CFP bids

Cignetti's advocacy Sunday extended well beyond his own team.



"When you look at Iowa, they're in. They ought to be in," Cignetti said. "You look at USC right now, and they ought to be in. The winner of our game will be in. We'll see what happens to the team that doesn't win. But the Big Ten is strong."

Iowa, which entered the weekend at No. 13 in the CFP rankings, capped off a 10-2 regular season with a convincing win over Nebraska on Friday. No. 15 USC finished 9-3 after dismantling UCLA 45-10 on Saturday.



Alabama's loss to Auburn also potentially opened the door for another Big Ten team to earn an at-large bid.



Still, there's no guarantee either Iowa or USC will make the field.

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Cignetti pointed to the Big Ten's success against other conferences over the past three seasons as evidence of the league's strength. The Big Ten has produced each of the past three national champions.



"A premier league like the Big Ten not getting at least three teams in would be pretty incredible to me," Cignetti said.

Indiana football is back in control of its CFP destiny

Fortunately for Cignetti, Indiana no longer needs to rely on the selection committee to get into the playoff.



After beating Purdue on Saturday and getting some help from USC and Washington, the Hoosiers secured a second consecutive trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Cignetti didn't necessarily believe Indiana's playoff hopes would have been extinguished had the Hoosiers missed out on a trip to Indianapolis.



"Had we not made the Big Ten Championship, I didn't think our case was open and shut," Cignetti said. "I thought there was still a chance."

The unfortunate reality for both Indiana and UCLA is that one of them will have to suffer a third loss while several other at-large hopefuls sit at home next weekend.



Whether the selection committee holds that against the loser remains to be seen.

But after spending the past week needing help to keep its national championship aspirations alive, Indiana has an opportunity to take the selection committee out of the equation.



Beat UCLA, and the Hoosiers won't have to concern themselves with how many bids the Big Ten gets.