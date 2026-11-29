Amare Ferrell knows what Indiana football used to be. He's also played an integral role in making it what it is today.



So when the senior safety emphasized the importance of beating Purdue to his teammates throughout the week, there was some weight behind his words.

Fellow safety Preston Zachman, a transfer from Wisconsin, took notice.



"It was just by any means necessary, whatever we have to do to win this game," Zachman said postgame of Ferrell's message. "It's all about this week and winning this game."

Three years ago, Ferrell capped off a 3-9 freshman season with a loss to Purdue. On Saturday, he celebrated a third consecutive Old Oaken Bucket win and helped Indiana secure its third consecutive 10-win season.



Before fielding a single question following Indiana's 41-14 win over Purdue, coach Curt Cignetti made a point to recognize the players who have been around for all of it.



"Proud of our seniors, especially the guys that were here before [I] arrived that went through the 3-9 years," Cignetti said. "They've won 37 games now in three years, 37 and 4, so that's great for them. A lot of great leaders in that group."

Indiana's seniors helped establish a new standard

Understandably, much of the discussion surrounding Indiana's remarkable transformation over the past three years has centered on Cignetti and the talent he's brought to Bloomington.



But there's something to be said for the players who were already here, stuck around and helped make it happen.



Players like Ferrell, linebacker Isaiah Jones and offensive tackle Carter Smith have been instrumental in Indiana's transformation, developing into key contributors on a national championship team and helping establish a new standard in Bloomington.

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They've been part of College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten title and a national championship. They've also helped turn a rivalry that had historically gone Purdue's way into one Indiana has dominated, outscoring the Boilermakers 163-17 over the past three seasons.



"Coach [Cignetti] talked about the seniors that were here before he got here," Zachman said. "That they were 3-9 and had just lost the bucket game and now to win that for the third year in a row, that is huge for those guys, and I know that means a lot to them."

Perhaps what's most impressive is that the standard those players helped establish has become the expectation for those who have arrived since.



"I played against Indiana before," Zachman said. "It's amazing how quickly the standard has changed here. The fact that [success] is just expected now is kind of crazy."

Indiana's seniors have another championship to play for

By the end of Saturday night, Indiana's seniors had something else to celebrate.



Washington's double-overtime win over Oregon secured the Hoosiers a second consecutive trip to the Big Ten Championship Game, where they'll face UCLA next Saturday.

For players like Ferrell, the opportunity to win a second conference championship is a far cry from where their Indiana careers began.



But as much as they've accomplished over the past three years, Ferrell's message to his teammates throughout Purdue week suggests they haven't grown complacent.



That's part of why Indiana is where it is today.