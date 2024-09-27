Curt Cignetti Pushes For Strong Fan Attendance Against Maryland; Weather May Be A Factor
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana's game against Maryland may come with a wrinkle the Hoosiers haven't faced during their 4-0 start.
As of Thursday night, Weather.com forecasts an 87% chance of rain in Bloomington at Noon ET on Saturday. It projects "rainfall around a half an inch" throughout the day.
Indiana has played under clear skies during blowout wins over Florida International, Western Illinois, UCLA and Charlotte, but potential rain could make the passing game more challenging. That has been a strength for the Hoosiers, who rank eighth nationally with 2,055 passing yards. Indiana's run game has also been productive, ranking 17th nationally with 902 rushing yards.
Fischer mentioned the potential weather on Thursday night's Inside Indiana Football radio show. Cignetti appeared ready for either situation, and he encouraged fans to come support the team.
"Yeah, but they're talking about maybe no weather issues," Cignetti said. "So I'm gonna look at it that way. Hopefully it's out of here Friday or early Saturday morning, last I saw. But you never know."
"I'm expecting it's gonna be gone, and we're gonna have a sellout crowd that stays for four quarters and helps the team to an extra touchdown, right? And that we have a great day. But I'll tell you this, we're gonna have to earn it because it's not gonna be easy."
Indiana didn't have a sellout crowd for any of its first three home games against nonconference opponents, but Cignetti is pushing for stronger attendance with a Big Ten foe coming to town.
Fans have shown up for the first half, but empty seats have been especially noticeable in the second half of games this season. Tickets are still available for Saturday's game against Maryland, according to Indiana's official ticket website.
Cignetti made a point to mention that after the Hoosiers' season opener against Florida International.
"There's a lot of things we're trying to change here," Cignetti said on Aug. 31. "Another thing we're trying to change in tradition is we gotta keep the people in the seats after halftime. We need to create a power four environment in the stadium. But we gotta play better, too."
The Hoosiers welcome a 3-1 Maryland team coached by Mike Locksley to Bloomington on Saturday. The Terrapins' lone loss of the season came in Week 2 at home, falling 27-24 to Michigan State. Maryland's wins include a 50-7 victory over UConn, a 27-13 win at Virginia and a 38-20 win at Villanova.
Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. ranks 13th nationally with 1,155 passing yards and fifth with a 75% completion percentage. His favorite target is Tai Felton, who ranks third in the country with 604 receiving yards.
With a win over Maryland, Indiana would improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1967.
