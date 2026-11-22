Indiana football had found ways to win close games throughout the season. Saturday, the Hoosiers came up short.



Following the 27-24 overtime loss to Washington, coach Curt Cignetti discussed what went wrong and the decisions that shaped the game.



Here are the biggest takeaways from his postgame press conference.

Cignetti liked the fight, but not the missed opportunities

Indiana has made a habit of overcoming mistakes this season, but Saturday those mistakes finally caught up with the Hoosiers.



"In the second half, fought and clawed," Cignetti said postgame. "But [Washington] made one more play, we didn't. That's that ... I give the guys a lot of credit for the way they competed."

Still, Cignetti acknowledged a recurring problem.



"Too many missed opportunities again," Cignetti said.



Indiana's resilience has been one of its defining characteristics, but the Hoosiers can't continue relying on late-game heroics to overcome their own mistakes.

Cignetti explains the switch back to Josh Hoover

After starting Grant Wilson for the second straight game, Cignetti turned back to Josh Hoover during the third quarter.



"I went in fully hoping and believing that Grant would do well and make it through the whole game," Cignetti said. "We just got a little shaky there, something I sensed."

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Hoover provided a small spark, but the change also leaves Indiana's quarterback situation uncertain heading into the regular-season finale against Purdue.



When asked whether Hoover would start next week, Cignetti said he hadn't thought that far ahead.

Cignetti had considered a change at kicker before Saturday

Indiana's kicking struggles continued against Washington, prompting Cignetti to replace Nicolas Radicic with Paddy McAteer after Radicic's first attempt was blocked.



"We've missed too many field goals this year," Cignetti said.

But Cignetti noted he'd already considered making the change before the game. Even in overtime, Cignetti didn't think much about turning back to Radicic.



"How do you go back to [Radicic], when [McAteer] drilled a 60-yarder to win a game and drilled the one opportunity he had [earlier in the game]?"



The decision ultimately didn't pay off. McAteer's overtime attempt appeared to be partially blocked.

Indiana's injuries continue to pile up

Indiana's injury concerns only grew Saturday, especially along the offensive line.



"The injuries did pile up," Cignetti said. "At one point we had three offensive linemen out."

Cignetti didn't provide updates on any of the players injured against Washington, leaving their statuses uncertain heading into the Purdue clash.



With the postseason approaching, Indiana's growing injury list is becoming another significant concern for a team already searching for more consistency.