WATCH: Justice Ellison's 31-Yard Touchdown Gives Indiana 28-7 Lead Over Nebraska
Indiana's offense was rolling in the first half. Running back Justice Ellison put the Hoosiers ahead 28-7 just before halftime with this 31-yard touchdown.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Nebraska had no answer for Indiana's run or pass game in the first half on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers took a 28-7 lead into halftime, thanks to 189 passing yards, 154 rushing yards and strong defense. Running back Justice Ellison scored his second touchdown of the day and the team's fourth with 1:17 left in the half.
Ellison made a few cuts in the backfield before hitting a hole on the left side. After breaking past the line of scrimmage, he made the Nebraska safety miss on his way to a 31-yard touchdown run. Here's the highlight.
For updates and thoughts on the game, follow our live blog written by Todd Golden HERE.
Related stories on Indiana football
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana football continues the 2024 season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, coaching information and more. CLICK HERE
- SABAN ON CIGNETTI: Curt Cignetti's former boss speaks highly of the Indiana coach. CLICK HERE.
- MELLENCAMP IN BLOOMINGTON: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will be a part of Saturday’s pregame festivities at Memorial Stadium. Parking and other game day details included in story. CLICK HERE
- JACK'S TAKE: Indiana’s offensive line and run game have been vital to its high-powered offense, but the Hoosiers face stiff competition against Nebraska’s defensive front. That matchup will go a long way in deciding Saturday’s game. CLICK HERE
- CIGNETTI KEEPING HOOSIERS HUMBLE: On his Inside Indiana Football radio show, Curt Cignetti talked about how he wants fans to be excited, but his team to stay hungry. CLICK HERE
- PREDICTIONS, 3 KEYS FOR NEBRASKA GAME: How does Hoosiers On SI see this game? CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Read all about what Nebraska brings to the table for Saturday's game against the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA ADJUSTING TO MORE ATTENTION: Curt Cignetti noted that it's all part of being successful. CLICK HERE.
Published