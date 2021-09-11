ESPN GameDay Crew Rips Hoosiers for Botched 'Indinia' Jersey
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – You knew it was coming. It had to. It was just too easy.
When ESPN's "College Gameday'' show got to its weekly "You Had One Job'' segment, it was a no brainer that the Indiana Hoosiers would make an appearance after last week's blunder at Iowa when Adidas misspelled Indiana on freshman running back David Holloman's jersey.
"How about misspelling Indiana on the jersey? You had one job, get it right.
"That's horrible. That guy's probably looking for work,'' analyst David Pollak said.
Indiana has been embarrased about the mishap all week. It was amazing that no one saw it before the game. The school even tweeted out a photo during the pregame hype that had Holloman in it. They quickly deleted the tweet about, but others were quick to catch it.
And coach Tom Allen joked about it on Monday, checking the spelling of Indiana on his hat prior to starting his weekly press conference.
Indiana was included in the segment along with the lights going out at Utah State in Logan, Utah, Miami breaking out the "Turnover Chain'' even though they were losing to Alabama 27-0, and a clown fan trying to eat a jar of mayonnaise during the Georgia-Clemson game in Atlanta, which was sponsored by Duke's Mayo.
