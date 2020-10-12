SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Game Time for Indiana's Season Opener Against Penn State Revealed

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When the 2020 Big Ten football schedule was announced on Big Noon Kickoff, it left some questions still to be answered regarding what time and days the games will take place.

Indiana knew it was opening at home against Penn State, but they didn't know if it'd be Oct. 23 or 24.

Now, the Hoosiers have their answer.

Indiana will open its season against Penn State on Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. eastern on FS1.

You can view the full Big Ten schedule here.

Also, below is the entire week one schedule for the Big Ten, as well as some futures games times as well.

EkI5gtIWoAEkVT-
EkI5hX5XYAEl1r6

Related Stories:

  • MICHAEL PENIX WANTS TO SPREAD THE WEALTH: There is no label on the type of quarterback that Michael Penix Jr. is. He is determined to get his teammates involved. CLICK HERE
  • SAMPSON JAMES WANTS TO BE AT INDIANA: After putting his name in the transfer portal in March, Sampson James is happy he withdrew it and is back with Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA PUTS EMPHASIS ON RUNNING THE BALL THIS SEASON: Running backs coach Mike Hart believes this is the most sound group of players he's had in the backfield since coming to Indiana. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Former Hoosier Devonte Green Enjoys Brother's NBA Title From Afar

Indiana grad Devonte Green is over in Greece getting ready to start his own professional career, but he was thrilled to watch his big brother Danny Green win another NBA title after spending all summer with him in Los Angeles.

Tom Brew

Weekend Review: For Florida's Dan Mullen, Stupid Is As Stupid Does

COVID-19 outbreaks are exploding again in the state of Florida, but despite that, Floprida coach Dan Mullen wants 90,000 fans to show up at the Gators' game against LSU on Saturday in Gainesville.

Tom Brew

Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Monday's ALCS, NLCS

The Tampa Bay Rays have struck first in the American League Championship Series, beating the Houston Astros 2-1 in Game 1. The two teams meet again on Monday, and the National League series starts, as well.

Tom Brew

Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Baseball's Championship Series

It's the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros in the American League and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the National League championship series. Action starts on Sunday with the AL series.

Tom Brew

Source: Big Ten Game Times for Opening Week to be Announced Monday

Eight weeks into the original college football season, the Big Ten will start its football season on the weekend of Oct. 24, with kickoff times expected to be announced on Monday.

Tom Brew

Baseball Game Times, TV: Yankees Beat Rays to Force Deciding 5th Game

American League East rivals New York and Tampa Bay will play for a spot in the ALCS with a deciding Game 5 on Friday night in a battle of two aces.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers: Indiana Native Mike Brosseau Leads Tampa Bay Past Yankees in Epic Thriller

An overlooked and undrafted Indiana kid got the sweetest revenge possible, with Mike Brosseau hitting an eighth-inning home run to lead Tampa Bay past arch rival New York to advance to the ALCS.

Tom Brew

Repentant Peyton Hendershot Has Learned from Off-Field Mistake

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot spoke for the first time in seven months Friday, talking about if February arrest and what he's learned from it since then.

Tom Brew

Experience, Versatility Aligns for Indiana's Ever-Improving Secondary

Indiana has a lot of depth throughout its secondary, and guys like Bryant Fitzpatrick at Devon Matthews have practiced and played enough to know everyone's role in the Hoosiers' ever-improving defense.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Oct. 8): QB Joe Milton Ready to Take the Reins at Michigan

Big Ten Daily takes a look at two new coaches in the league, Joe Milton taking a leadership role at Michigan and Scott Frost talking about his seniors at Nebraska.

Tom Brew