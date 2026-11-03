Grant Wilson Must Become Indiana’s New QB1 After the Bye Week

No version of Josh Hoover is leading Indiana a national championship this season.



Not the healthy, pre-Ohio State injury version of Hoover who somehow couldn't accurately target Charlie Becker on deep balls, not the banged-up version of Hoover who sails seemingly every throw over the middle and not anything in between ... none of them.

Can Grant Wilson lead Indiana to a national championship? I don't know. I do know that he led the Hoosiers to a comeback victory vs. Minnesota with some clutch throws after he came in for a banged-up/ineffective Hoover.



I won't pretend to know what IU's coaching staff will do with that information. If it were me, though, I'd use the bye week to get Wilson up to speed as the new QB1.

That's not a prisoner-of-the-moment take to go with Wilson

We have enough Hoover data at this point. In just over five Big Ten games, he finished with an adjusted completion percentage of 70% once, and it was against Rutgers.



That included an adjusted completion percentage of 47.1% against Minnesota, which is an even more alarming number considering that it was preceded by an organized tackle football game at Michigan in which Hoover didn't complete a pass in the third or fourth quarter.



Mind you, Hoover wasn't exactly in a Baker Mayfield spot in those games because IU wasn't running the ball nearly as well as the Buccaneers did when they won a game without completing a pass, but I digress.

Hoover has been a rough watch in Big Ten play. Period. IU survived these last two weeks against unranked teams despite him, not because of him.



Well, it also survived because Becker is otherworldly.

Indiana ain't dead yet...Charlie Becker said pic.twitter.com/oL1LWXXglZ — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) October 31, 2026

Of course, it was Wilson who made that throw, not Hoover.



The latter was 0-for-3 on throws that traveled 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage against Minnesota, which should be nearly impossible with a cheat code like Becker. Wilson, on the other hand, completed three of those passes, including that one at the end of regulation and the game-winner to Becker in overtime.

Go back and look at Hoover's numbers on those 20-yard throws in Big Ten play. It's alarming:



-vs. Northwestern: 2-5, 45 yards

-at Rutgers: 1-for-3, 48 yards

-at Nebraska: 2-for-4, 80 yards

-vs. Ohio State: 4-for-11, 101 yards, 1 TD

-at Michigan: 0-for-3, 0 yards

-vs. Minnesota: 0-for-3, 0 yards

-Total: 9-for-29, 274 yards, 1 TD

That's 22 quarters of Big Ten football, and just nine such completions. On those throws in the deep middle of the field, Hoover is 1-for-9 in Big Ten play with his lone such completion coming against Rutgers.



Woof.



You cannot win a national championship with those types of downfield struggles, especially knowing the type of playmakers that it takes out of IU's offense if Becker and Nick Marsh don't even have a chance.

With Wilson, you've at least got something new for defenses to account for down the stretch

While the 7th-year quarterback is in Year 2 in this offense, there's not a book on Wilson at IU in the way that there clearly is with Hoover. That would be quite the card for IU's staff to play this late in the season, beginning with the USC matchup in Week 11.

And sure, you could argue that a backup quarterback didn't exactly catch USC's defense by surprise in the upset win vs. Ohio State, but I'd argue that it wasn't a quarterback issue that plagued the Buckeyes in the Julian Sayin-less loss.

It's been a quarterback issue for IU throughout Big Ten play. This is a championship-level defense (it ranks in the top 3 in FBS in scoring defense and yards/play allowed) with a capable run game and all-world receivers.



It's a national championship-winning staff, too. They have a unique task at hand that's different than any during their time at IU.

The most frustrating rest-of-season result would be seeing this team stick with Hoover and watch a limited team lose in the first round of the Playoff. We'd always wonder what this team could've done if it had been willing to bail on its multi-million-dollar investment in the TCU transfer.



Now is the time to test that out.

And to be clear, going with Wilson out of the bye doesn't mean that IU's QB1 decision is etched in stone. For all I know, Wilson will come back down to earth and show some of the same limitations that we've seen from Hoover. You can always go back to Hoover, who should get healthier with a little time off.



Even if that plays out, though, it'd be better to know what you have with Wilson in Year 2 in this offense, especially after the heroics he showed in relief on Saturday.



IU's national title hopes depend on it.