Indiana Offensive Lineman Harry Crider Named To The Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another Hoosier joined a college football watch list, and it was offensive lineman Harry Crider.

The Wuerffel Trophy announced its watch list on Thursday and Crider was one of 114 honorees on the list.

The Wuerffel Trophy is known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service.” The trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach.

It was named after Danny Wuerffel , who won the 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback playing for Florida. The Wuerffel Trophy exists today to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Nick Westbrook was Indiana’s candidate for this award last year for all he contributed off the field, and now Crider is getting recognition for what he has done.

On the field last season, Crider appeared in all 13 games with 12 starts at left guard and one at center. The Hoosiers matched a school record with nine 30-point games, and they also set a program record with 3,931 passing yards. Crider and the offensive line were a big part of that.

But off the field is why Crider is one of the honorees for the Wuerffel Trophy. Crider is a two-time academic All-Big Ten honoree, and he graduated from IU in December 2019 with a criminal justice degree.

He has volunteered at the Riley Hospital for Children IU Day, read to local elementary school children and bagged food for Blessings in a Backpack.

Crider has done more even before getting to college though. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a 10-year old, so in high school, Crider raised $16,000 through his senior project at a fundraising event for the Riley Children's Foundation.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 3 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 23.

