How To Watch Indiana Football vs. Minnesota: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds

Indiana football returns to Bloomington on Saturday afternoon for a Halloween Homecoming showdown against Minnesota, with ESPN's College GameDay in town as well.



The Hoosiers (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off a hard-fought 13-6 overtime win at Michigan, while the Golden Gophers (5-3, 3-1 Big Ten) arrive riding high after a 13-10 rivalry win over Iowa.



Saturday will mark just the 18th time Indiana has played on Halloween.



Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup.

How to watch Indiana vs. Minnesota

Who: No. 4 Indiana vs. Minnesota



When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 31



Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.



TV: CBS – Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)



Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network – Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick



College GameDay: 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN, live from Showalter Fountain in Bloomington

Indiana vs. Minnesota odds

Spread: Indiana -20.5



Moneyline: Indiana -1450, Minnesota +850



Over/Under: 41.5



All odds are subject to change and are courtesy of DraftKings

Indiana vs. Minnesota series history

Minnesota leads the all-time series against Indiana 40-26-3. The Golden Gophers have won the last four meetings, including a 35-21 win in Bloomington in 2021.

Indiana vs. Minnesota outlook

Indiana may be back in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium, but the Hoosiers have plenty to prove after two consecutive games that were anything but offensive masterpieces.



The defense has been nothing short of outstanding, practically dragging Indiana across the finish line against Michigan while the offense struggled to find any sort of rhythm. But as impressive as the recent defensive performances have been, the Hoosiers can't expect that unit to carry the entire load every Saturday.

That starts with Josh Hoover. Although his injured throwing arm likely played a significant role in last week's struggles, Indiana needs its quarterback operating much closer to the level he's displayed throughout much of his collegiate career.

Minnesota isn't exactly arriving in Bloomington quietly, either. P.J. Fleck's Golden Gophers just knocked off a ranked Iowa team and have already shown they're capable of making life difficult for quality opponents. They're not the kind of team Indiana can afford to overlook, especially with the way its offense has played recently.

Still, there's something to be said for returning home after a pair of emotionally draining games. With College GameDay in town, a Homecoming crowd behind them, and an opportunity to reestablish some offensive confidence, the stage is set for Indiana to remind everyone why it's one of the top teams in the country.



The Hoosiers have found ways to win ugly. Now it's time to see whether they can start winning pretty again.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER