Indiana vs Minnesota: PJ Fleck’s Take on the Hoosiers

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck knows a thing ot two about playing wide receiver. But even the former Northern Illinois standout admits he has a hard time relating to the talent Indiana has at the position.



Fleck spoke with reporters Monday ahead of the Golden Gophers' trip to Bloomington to face Indiana on Saturday, praising everything from the Hoosiers' dynamic receiving duo to their disruptive defense.



Here's what Fleck had to say about Curt Cignetti's team ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Fleck marvels at Indiana's receiving duo

Fleck caught 77 passes for over 1,000 yards during his senior season at Northern Illinois in 2003. But when asked to evaluate Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh through the eyes of a former receiver, he couldn't help but laugh at the comparison.



"I don't know if I can relate much to them as a receiver because they're a lot bigger, stronger, faster, more athletic than I ever was," Fleck said. "I don't know what that's like to be like that."

Fleck then rattled off a lengthy list of everything that makes the duo so dangerous, from their route-running and body control to their ability to win contested catches.



"They're two of the best in the country on one team," Fleck said.

It's hard to argue with him. Becker leads Indiana with 42 receptions for 726 yards and eight touchdowns, while Marsh has added 34 catches for 610 yards and seven scores.



Together, they've accounted for 76 of Indiana's 121 receptions this season. Fleck believes their impact extends beyond catching passes, praising their willingness to block downfield and create opportunities for Indiana's running backs.

Indiana's defensive front has Fleck's attention

Fleck didn't hesitate when asked what challenges Indiana's defense presents.



"I think the question is like, what don't they?" Fleck said. "Because I think they can create an issue at every level."

The Minnesota coach was particularly complimentary of Indiana's defensive line, which has been the driving force behind one of the nation's most disruptive defenses.



"Their D-line is ranked the number one D-line in the country," Fleck said. "And I would back that up."

Indiana's front has been relentless this season, led by edge Tobi Osunsanmi, who has recorded nine sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss through eight games.



For a Minnesota offense that just emerged from a physical, low-scoring battle against Iowa, the challenge doesn't get any easier Saturday.

Fleck shares unusual story about Isaiah Jones

While discussing Indiana's linebacker, Fleck singled out Isaiah Jones, a player Minnesota recruited before he ultimately landed in Bloomington.



Fleck apparently remembers that recruitment for a rather unusual reason.

"Not to get graphic, but I remember when we were recruiting him, his dad sent me a photo and it's him taking a bite out of a heart of a deer, his first deer he got," Fleck said. "That guy's tough. And you can see that spread throughout the entire team."

Fleck praised Indiana's linebackers for their instincts and discipline, comparing the group to having eight versions of Minnesota linebacker Maverick Baranowski.



It's certainly not the typical story that comes out of an opposing coach's weekly press conference, but Fleck's point was clear: Indiana's toughness extends well beyond its defensive line.

Fleck knows Minnesota faces a daunting challenge

Minnesota is coming off an emotional rivalry win over Iowa, but Fleck understands the difficulty of following that performance with a trip to Bloomington.



The Golden Gophers have already faced Michigan and Iowa — beating them both — and Fleck believes Indiana presents another challenge of that caliber.

"They're good in every phase," Fleck said. "I mean, maybe the best in the country almost at every phase."



Fleck also pointed to Indiana's status as the defending national champion and a top-five team as evidence of the program's strength under Cignetti.

For Minnesota, Saturday represents another opportunity to prove itself against one of the Big Ten's best. For Indiana, it's a chance to build on its overtime victory at Michigan and continue its push toward another postseason run.