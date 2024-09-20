How To Watch Indiana Football Week 4 Against Charlotte 49ers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti can do what no Indiana coach has ever done on Saturday when Charlotte comes to Memorial Stadium for a noon kickoff.
A victory over the 49ers would give Indiana a 4-0 record. No coach in Indiana history has ever won his first four games as head coach.
Something Cignetti himself decided to point out to Don Fischer during his Inside Indiana radio show on Thursday.
“I'm just going to sidetrack here. On my way over here, I happened to see an article. Do you know if we win (Saturday)? I'm the first coach ever to start 4-0 at Indiana” Cignetti asked Fischer.
Cignetti joked that he was trying to stump Fischer by bringing it up.
James Sheldon (1905), Terry Hoeppner (2005) and Bill Lynch (2007) are the only coaches in Indiana’s history to start 3-0. Given that the Hoosiers are a 28.5-point favorite on Fan Duel Sportsbook, the probability is high that Cignetti will make history just four games into his time as head coach.
How to watch Indiana vs. Charlotte
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) vs. Charlotte (1-2)
- What: Indiana plays its final nonconference game of the season. Charlotte plays its second Power 4 opponent of the season.
- When: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network.
- Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), Rhett Lewis (sideline).
- Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 121 or 197)
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 28.5-point favorite over Charlotte and the over/under is 49.5 points, according to the Fan Duel Sportsbook.
- Last season's records: Indiana went 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten, including wins over Indiana State, Akron and Wisconsin. Charlotte went 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the American Athletic Conference. The 49ers defeated FCS South Carolina State, East Carolina and Tulsa.
- Last games: Indiana defeated UCLA 42-13 and Charlotte defeated FCS Gardner-Webb 27-26 on Sept. 14.
- Series history: First meeting.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 84 degrees and partly cloudy with a 1% chance of rain and a south wind at 3 miles per hour at noon ET in Bloomington, Ind.
Meet the Coaches
- Biff Poggi, Charlotte: Davis is in his second season at Charlotte with a 4-11 record. Prior to Charlotte, Poggi spent three seasons in two stints (2016, 2021-22) on Michigan’s staff. Apart from one season in 1987 at The Citadel as an assistant, the rest of his career was spent in the high school ranks in Maryland. Poggi coached Gilman School in Baltimore from 1996-2015. He also coached Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore from 2017-20.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 3-0 at Indiana, enters his first season at Indiana after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
