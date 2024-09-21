LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Big Ten Football Game Against Charlotte
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to Memorial Stadium. We're about 60 minutes from kickoff as the Hoosiers host Charlotte in their last nonconference game of the season.
Glad that it is too. I think I've made my own feelings clear on how I feel about Indiana's nonconference slate. Looking forward to seeing only Big Ten teams after today.
It is going to be a hot day at Memorial Stadium. Temperatures are already in the upper 70s and it will only get hotter as the game goes along. Sun is mercilessly bearing down on the stadium. Hydrate everyone.
I think there's a general state of contentment regarding the Hoosiers right now. I also think Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti fears that a little bit. We'll see how hungry the Hoosiers are against a Charlotte team they should handle at home.
Pregame - Indiana injuries today submitted to the Big Ten for the availability report, all players listed as out: K Derek McCormick, TE James Bomba and DB Te'Derius Collins are all out. Same as last week.
• Trey Walker is once again listed as a tight end and is wearing No. 45 today for the Hoosiers.
• On Charlotte, it is "Charlotte" not "UNC Charlotte". The name officially changed in 2000 ... even though you still people calling it the latter name.
I thought their 49ers nickname was something simple like it was the year the colony of North Carolina was founded or maybe the city of Charlotte, but there's more to it.
Apparently, the school was nearly shutdown in 1949, but was saved. That spirit of survival was associated with the California gold miners (???) and the 49ers nickname stuck.
While I wouldn't have guessed that origin story at least it's unique. Although, so was their original nickname, Owls, because Charlotte was a night school.
• Fashion report: The fashion report is pretty boring once again for the Hoosiers. The usual red top, white pants and IU helmet. Charlotte is wisely in all-white with green as the accent color.
