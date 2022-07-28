Skip to main content

Illinois Gets Week 0 Game Before Playing Indiana in Hoosier Football Season Opener

At Big Ten Football Media Days, the Fighting Illini spoke about the pros and cons of having a Week 0 game before facing Indiana in the Hoosiers' season opener at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sep. 2.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana will meet Big Ten opponent Illinois in the Hoosiers' season and home opener at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sep. 2. The Fighting Illini will enter the game with Week 0 versus Wyoming on their resume.

"I just really felt with as many players as we have starting for the first time, if we could get a Week 0 game, that would be awesome," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said at Big Ten Football Media Days inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Week 0 will surely benefit the returning players too, who have zero experience playing Indiana. The last time the Fighting Illini faced the Hoosiers was in 2017 at University of Illinois Memorial Stadium.

The last time Illinois met the Hoosiers at their Memorial Stadium was in the 2013 season. In both matchups, Indiana was victorious.

The same issue of diving into the unknown goes for Indiana whose players can only rely on film, perhaps from Week 0 and last season to get themselves a preview.

"It's going to work in our favor," said Illinois junior running back Chase Brown. "We're going to get experience in the field and be able to gel as a team."

Senior defensive back Jartavius Martin agreed that being a part of the handful of schools that play a week earlier than everyone else has its perks.

"It gives us another bye week to prepare for farther in the season and take better care of our bodies," he said.

Bielema hasn't coached his Fighting Illini team against Indiana yet either as this is only his second year at the position. However, he has plenty of coaching experience plus the 2021 Week 0 game to know that this is a good thing.

"After 14 years of being a head coach, the biggest jump in gain a lot of times for your inexperienced players is from game one to game two," Bielema said.

To get even more practice in, Bielema said he's suiting his players up the Friday before Illinois' home opener versus Wyoming. The mock game will prepare incoming freshmen for what's to come versus the Cowboys.

"Indiana is one year removed from a great season, but having (Wyoming) at home is good to play in front of your fans before you get into Big Ten play," sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Williams said.

The downside is Illinois won't have fresh film on a new Indiana team led by new coordinators Walt Bell and Chad Wilt with the big question mark surrounding who will start at quarterback.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's pretty difficult," Williams said. "We're just going to have to dive into film."

Last year's film that is.

"I've watched Indiana on film a couple of times, and I'm looking forward to playing," Brown said. 

"I remember vividly watching film on them playing Michigan State last year, and they were able to lock up some of their better players the way they schemed them up defensively."

That game was one of Indiana's lighter losses falling to the No. 10-ranked Spartans 20-15.

Brown's twin brother and teammate Sydney Brown wouldn't reveal who the team was watching.

"We've done our part, but we're kind of keeping that within the room right now," he said.

Williams said who he's been watching though.

"I know about Tiawan Mullen," he said. "I watched some of his film. He's a great player. Wasn't he an All-American?"

Both midwest teams are looking for better records this season as Indiana is coming off of an 0-9 conference record while Illinois gave a 4-5 Big Ten performance last season.

"I know last year, the record wasn't indicative of maybe the year before what (Indiana) did and the players they put out," Bielema said. "We recruit against them all the time. I know we've got a tremendous challenge."

There are pros and cons to Week 0 games, but each team is looking for the pros. One thing is for sure — Illinois won't have a great idea what Indiana's new lineup will look like come Sep. 2.

"There's a great unknown around them," Bielema said.

  • BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS PHOTO GALLERY Check out more than 30 photos from inside Lucas Oil Stadium as part of Big Ten Football Media Days. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA LINEBACKER CAM JONES EMERGES AS LEADER Indiana fifth year linebacker Cam Jones sought out Coach Tom Allen following a lackluster 2021 season asking for more help from Allen who now meets with the team captain almost everyday. Since then, Jones has emerged into one of Indiana's grittiest leaders on and off the field. CLICK HERE
  • BEST OF WHAT EACH COACH SAID AT BIG TEN FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS On the first day of Big Ten Football Media Days, seven head football coaches spoke at the podium. We give you a breakdown of each coach's best quotes to the media about the upcoming 2022 season. CLICK HERE
  • TOM ALLEN UPDATES QUARTERBACK COMP AT BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS Indiana coach Tom Allen is still looking for a starting quarterback as fall camp approaches on Aug. 2, but he gave an update on the competition on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. CLICK HERE

In This Article (2)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers
Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen
Football

PHOTO GALLERY: Big Ten Football Media Days

By Haley Jordan5 hours ago
The Big Ten championship and division trophies are displayed.
Football

Best of What Each Coach Said During Big Ten Football Media Days, Day 2

By Haley Jordan23 hours ago
Cam Jones talks at Big Ten Football Media Days.
Football

'Coach, I'm going to stay with you': Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones Rises Up as Team Leader

By Haley JordanJul 26, 2022 11:11 PM EDT
Jack Tuttle Indiana
Football

Tom Allen Updates Quarterback Competition at Big Ten Media Days

By Jack AnkonyJul 26, 2022 8:18 PM EDT
Big Ten football helmets
Football

Best of What Each Coach Said During Big Ten Football Media Days

By Haley JordanJul 26, 2022 7:17 PM EDT
Gabe Cupps Indiana
Basketball

Gabe Cupps, Bronny James Match Up on ESPN Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

By Jack AnkonyJul 26, 2022 10:15 AM EDT
Xavier Booker Indiana
Basketball

Xavier Booker Announces Top 10 Schools

By Jack AnkonyJul 25, 2022 6:06 PM EDT
Hoosier Roundtable Podcast Graphic
Football

'Hoosier Roundtable' Podcast Set For 2022 Indiana Football Season on HoosiersNow.com

By Tom BrewJul 25, 2022 1:59 PM EDT