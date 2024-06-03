Indiana Adjusts Student Section Layout At Memorial Stadium For 2024 Football Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana football on Monday announced changes are coming to the student section at Memorial Stadium for the 2024 football season.
The student section will now be located at north end of Memorial Stadium between sections 13 and 24. Section 24 begins on the east sideline near the 30-yard line behind the visitors' bench, and section 13 ends in the northwest corner of the stadium.
While not entirely different from past seasons, this expansion means the student section will now wrap all the way around the north end zone. In the past, overflow student seating was located at opposite side of the stadium. But now, all students will sit in one centralized location.
All seats in the student section will be general admission and taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. To purchase student tickets, CLICK HERE.
Here's a look at the Memorial Stadium seating chart.
“The level of support that we have received from IU students in recent years has been tremendous, which is why we are able to make this exciting change,” said Scott Dolson, IU Vice President and Director of Athletics. “This new student section promises to create an electric atmosphere on gamedays, particularly when visiting teams have the ball on that end of the field. In addition, by relocating our students to the north end, they’ll be the first to welcome our team onto the field moments before kickoff.
“We’re enjoyed record attendance numbers in recent years for IU football, and a big reason for the surge has been the turnout of our students. I think this change will make IU football gamedays that much better for those same students who are now excited for the coach Curt Cignetti era to get underway.”
As a result of this change, some non-student season ticket holders' seats are being displaced. According to the Indy Star, "Reseated fans will be placed in more coveted areas of the bowl, many of them with lower sightlines to the field. Some could move as close to midfield as the 30-yard line, and all will receive seatbacks placed on the stadium’s bleachers."
Indiana will play a rare eight home games at Memorial Stadium in 2024, beginning with the season opener on Aug. 31 against Florida International. Other home games include Sept. 6 against Western Illinois, Sept. 21 against Charlotte, Sept. 28 against Maryland, Oct. 19 against Nebraska, Oct. 26 against Washington, Nov. 9 against Michigan and Nov. 30 against Purdue.