Indiana Defensive Back Juwan Burgess Named Scholar-Athlete of the Month

Indiana redshirt senior defensive back Juwan Burgess played seven games for the Hoosiers in 2020 and totaled eight tackles, all solo. He recorded a season-high three tackles against Michigan on Nov. 7.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Redshirt senior defensive back Juwan Burgess was named Indiana's Scholar-Athlete of the Month for June. 

"Juwan is a force on the field and now in the classroom," assistant director of academic services Allen Kohn said in a release. "He used all the recent challenges and difficulties that were made in the academic world as forms of motivation. He excelled in the classroom in the fall and especially in spring. 

"Approaching his senior year, he reached his GPA goal this past spring and is now heading into fall with a new higher GPA goal. Juwan worked hard this past year, and I am extremely proud of his determination. I am even happier that his hard work paid off."

Burgess played seven games for the Hoosiers in 2020 and totaled eight tackles, all solo. He recorded a season-high three tackles in a 38-21 victory over Michigan on Nov. 7 at Memorial Stadium. 

