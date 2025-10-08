How Good Is Indiana Football Against the Spread Through Five Games?
Indiana shocked the nation in 2024, going 11-2 with a trip to the College Football Playoff. This season, though, the Hoosiers won't be sneaking up on anyone.
Indiana was ranked No. 20 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll heading into coach Curt Cignetti's second season, and they've risen to No. 7 after recent wins at Iowa and by 53 points over then-No. 9 Illinois.
That sets up their biggest matchup of the season –– and one of the most notable in program history –– on Saturday at 3:30 pm. ET against No. 3 Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. The Hoosiers are the underdog for the first time in 2025, as the Ducks are favored by seven points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook.
It's also projected to be a high-scoring affair, with the over/under set at 55.5 points by the Draft Kings Sportsbook.
That's tied for the seventh-highest point total among 17 games this week featuring ranked teams and the second-highest total for an Indiana game this season. Oregon is favored on the moneyline with -290 odds, while the Hoosiers are +235 underdogs.
Here's a look at how Indiana has fared against the spread this season.
- Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0.
- Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0
- Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0
On the other sideline is an Oregon program that's had immediate success since hiring coach Dan Lanning going into the 2022 season. The Ducks are 40-6 under Lanning and have been ranked sixth or higher in each season, including holding the No. 1 ranking for eight weeks last year.
Here's a look at how Oregon has fared against the spread this season.
- Aug. 30: No. 7 Oregon defeated Montana State 59-13 at home as a 29.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (72) went over the 56.5-point line. Record: 1-0.
- Sept. 6: No. 6 Oregon defeated Oklahoma State 69-3 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (72) went over the 55.5-point line. Record: 2-0.
- Sept. 13: No. 4 Oregon defeated Northwestern 34-14 on the road as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (48) went under the 49.5-point line. Record: 3-0.
- Sept. 20: No. 6 Oregon defeated Oregon State 41-7 at home as a 33.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (48) went under the 58.5-point line. Record: 4-0.
- Sept. 27: No. 6 Oregon defeated No. 3 Penn State 30-24 on the road in overtime as 4.5-point underdogs (covered). The point total (54) went over the 52.5-point line. Record: 5-0.
