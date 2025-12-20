DraftKings Promo Code Offer for CFP First Round: Tulane vs Ole Miss
New DraftKings users can claim a compelling welcome offer for Saturday's College Football Playoff first-round matchup between No. 11 Tulane and No. 6 Ole Miss. No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion for the Dec. 20 game in Oxford, Miss. This exciting sportsbook promos opportunity allows bettors to wager on the Rebels' first game under new head coach Pete Golding.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Ole Miss vs Tulane
The DraftKings new-user promo delivers substantial value without requiring any special code entry. New customers who register and place a qualifying $5 wager will receive $200 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. This DraftKings promo code alternative provides an excellent opportunity to bet on Saturday's playoff clash between the Green Wave and Rebels.
Key terms and conditions include the following details:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings provides eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings, and bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Tulane and your wager wins, you would receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you would only lose your original $5 stake with no additional bonus bets awarded. The Rebels enter as favorites after dominating Tulane 45-10 in their September meeting, where quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 307 yards and rushed for 112 yards.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for the CFP first round
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special promotional code. Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus before Saturday's kickoff:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Tulane vs Ole Miss game.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets while keeping your original winnings.
New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review before placing their first wager on this College Football Playoff matchup.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the college football season. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and bonuses help maximize betting value beyond the initial welcome offer for both college football and other major sporting events.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
