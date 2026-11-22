Indiana football fell to Washington 27-24 in overtime Saturday in Seattle, suffering its second loss of the season and complicating its path to the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff.



Here are Indiana's biggest winners and losers from Saturday's loss.

Winner: Byron Baldwin

Baldwin might have been Indiana's best defensive player on Saturday.



The sophomore recorded seven tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. With Rolijah Hardy sidelined, Baldwin has taken on a larger role as Indiana leans less on three-linebacker sets.



He's continued to improve throughout the season, and Saturday was another indication of just how good he can be.

Loser: Indiana's postseason outlook

Indiana entered Saturday in control of its own path to the Big Ten Championship Game. That's no longer the case.



The Hoosiers now need help elsewhere, and their second loss could complicate their College Football Playoff outlook, too.



A season that once seemed headed toward another Big Ten title game appearance suddenly has considerably more uncertainty surrounding it.

Winner: Charlie Becker

There is no better draft-eligible receiver in college football not named Jeremiah Smith.



Becker continued his remarkable season Saturday with a six-catch, 167-yard performance. With Indiana's quarterback situation unsettled, Becker has remained one of the few constants in the offense.



At this point, it feels like any pass that isn't headed toward Becker or Nick Marsh is a missed opportunity.

Loser: Indiana's place kickers

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It's difficult to have much confidence in either of Indiana's kickers.



Nicolas Radicic and Paddy McAteer have both struggled with consistency, and Saturday only added to the frustration.



For a team that's played so many close games, the inability to consistently convert field goals is a serious liability.

Winner: Blake Smythe

Smythe delivered arguably his most impactful performance of the season.



The defensive lineman finished with three tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Loser: Indiana's health

Indiana was already dealing with mounting injuries entering Saturday, and its trip to Seattle only made matters worse.



The Hoosiers have lost important contributors throughout the season, and the cumulative impact is becoming difficult to ignore.



Depth has helped Indiana overcome several absences, especially defensively, but there's only so much a team can withstand. With the regular season winding down, getting healthier might be the key to fixing what's gone wrong on the field.

Winner: Lee Beebe

Beebe was one of the few consistent spots for Indiana's offense Saturday.



He rushed for 94 yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt, and broke off a 42-yard run.



Indiana has struggled to establish its ground game at times this season, but Beebe provided some much-needed explosiveness against Washington.

Loser: Grant Wilson

After an impressive starting debut against USC, Wilson came back down to Earth on Saturday.



He completed eight of 16 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by Josh Hoover in the third quarter.



With just one game remaining in the regular season, Indiana's quarterback situation has become uncertain again.