Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Named To Paul "Bear" Bryant Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Curt Cignetti is up for one of the nation's top coaching awards following Indiana's 6-0 start.
On Wednesday, Cignetti was one of 27 coaches named to the 2024 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list.
According to the news release, "the award, given each January to a college football coach, recognizes contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field."
Cignetti could receive an annual bonus of $100,000 if he wins the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award, or any of the following National Coach of the Year honors: Associated Press, Sporting News, Walter Camp, Maxwell Football Club, or ABC/ESPN. There is a maximum of $100,000 for this category in any one season, according to the memorandum of understanding obtained by Hoosiers on SI through public records requests.
If Cignetti is awarded the Big Ten Coach of the Year Award by the coaches or media panel, he could receive an additional annual bonus of $50,000. There is a maximum of $50,000 for this category in any one season. For more details on Cignetti's contract, click here.
The Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award is given annually by the American Heart Association, and honors the Hall of Fame coach who won six national championships at Alabama and died from a heart attack in 1983. The 39th winner will be announced on Jan. 22.
Here's the full watch list.
Atlantic Coast Conference
- Mario Cristobal - University of Miami
- Rhett Lashlee - Southern Methodist University
- Pat Narduzzi - University of Pittsburgh
- Dabo Swinney - Clemson University
Big Ten Conference
- Bret Bielema - University of Illinois
- Curt Cignetti - Indiana University
- Ryan Day – Ohio State University
- James Franklin – Pennsylvania State University
- Dan Lanning – University of Oregon
Big 12 Conference
- Matt Campbell - Iowa State University
- Kenny Dillingham - Arizona State University
- Chris Klieman - Kansas State University
- Joey McGuire - Texas Tech University
- Kalani Sitake - Brigham Young University
Group of Five Conferences, Independent & Pac-12
- Jamey Chadwell – Liberty University
- Spencer Danielson - Boise State University
- Marcus Freeman – University of Notre Dame
- Jeff Monken – United States Military Academy (Army)
- Brian Newberry - United States Naval Academy (Navy)
- Bryant Vincent - University of Louisiana Monroe
Southeastern Conference
- Kalen DeBoer - University of Alabama
- Mike Elko - Texas A&M University
- Josh Heupel - University of Tennessee
- Brian Kelly - Louisiana State University
- Clark Lea - Vanderbilt University
- Steve Sarkisian – University of Texas
- Kirby Smart – University of Georgia
