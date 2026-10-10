Indiana Football: Confidence and Concerns Against Undefeated Nebraska

It is a battle between undefeated Big Ten teams when the Indiana Hoosiers (5-0, 2-0) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday in Lincoln. The Hoosiers are coming together at the right time, but the Cornhuskers are primed to beat their first ranked opponent since 2016.

Confidence: The Hoosiers Discipline Will Play a Major Role

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has stated multiple times that before you can win a game, you have to not lose it. He is referring to self-inflicted wounds such as penalties, turnovers and other miscues that cost football teams games.

The Hoosiers commit the second-fewest penalties of any team in the Big Ten at 3.4 infractions per game for 27.6 yards per game. Nebraska, on the other hand, is near the bottom of the Big Ten.



The Cornhuskers commit 8.6 penalties per game for an average of 73.4 yards. Indiana had zero flags last week against Rutgers, while Nebraska had 16.

Concern: Containing Nebraska QB Anthony Colandrea

Michigan State’s Caleb Wheatland, left, closes in on Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea on a run during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska's offense is averaging 43.6 points per game, just behind Indiana who is at 44.2 points per game. Their success has largely come on the arms and legs of quarterback Anthony Colandrea. The UNLV transfer was the Mountain West Player of the Year last season and his production has followed him to Lincoln.



Colandrea has thrown for 1,142 yards with 13 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. In addition, he has run for 249 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.



He can escape the pocket and make plays with his feet, something the Hoosiers struggled with against both Western Kentucky and Northwestern earlier this season.

"He's savvy, first of all, and I think he sees the field really well, and he's very mobile and elusive too. So if there's nothing there, he has the ability to create plays with his arm and his legs,"



Cignetti said of Colandrea. "He was their leading rusher last week. He's got a strong arm, and he's really smart. They've done a really nice job with him in this offense."

This is not Cignetti's first time going against Colandrea, who was Virginia's quarterback against JMU in a 36-35 loss to the Dukes. He threw for 377 yards that day, but had minus 30 rushing yards.

Confidence: Indiana's Playmakers Stepping Up

Oct 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Abram Wright (6) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana's offense had four individuals go over 100 yards in their win over Rutgers. Running back Turbo Richard ran for a career-high 204 yards, and Lee Beebe had 122 yards.



Through the air, Charlie Becker had 107 yards and two touchdowns, while Nick Marsh had 120 yards and another touchdown. Indiana is tough to stop with their multiple weapons.



If Nebraska is going to load up the box to stop the run, Indiana will pick them apart in the passing game. The same is true if Nebraska wants to focus on the IU passing attack. It's pick your poison.

Concern: The Wind Could Be a Major Factor

While the sun will be shining in Lincoln, the winds will be blowing. Forecasts are calling for sustained winds between 20-25 miles per hour with gusts in the 40s.



The wind will have an effect on both the kicking and passing games. Nebraska has only made 50 percent of its field goal attempts, and it has been a consistent issue under Matt Rhule.

For IU, not only will the kickers and punter have to deal with the wind, the IU passing game will potentially have to make adjustments to their attack.



Indiana ranks near the top of the country in deep passes, but the wind could play games with the ball. Nebraska relies more on the short passing game, so the ball should not be affected as much.