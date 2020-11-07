Indiana Looks for Fast Start Offensively against Michigan Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers have put up over 30 points in both of their games this season, but neither of those have been the product of early points.

Against Penn State in the season-opener, Indiana had two straight three-and-outs to begin the game and put up zero points in the first quarter.

Their first points of the game were set up by an interception from the defense.

Against Rutgers last week, Indiana's offense again began the game with two consecutive three-and-outs.

The Hoosiers' offense was able to come alive in the second half in both of those contests, but offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said he wants a faster start from his team.

He believes Michael Penix Jr. had a solid start against the Scarlet Knights, but he fell victim to some dropped passes.

"I thought Michael started the game a little better than last week (Penn State) even if the stats might not show it," Sheridan said Monday.

With a huge game against No. 23 Michigan coming up, Indiana knows it will have little room for error.

Even though the Hoosiers' defense has been very reliant on getting stops and creating takeaways, the offense wants to become the well-oiled machine many expected it to be before the season.

"It is very important to start fast at the beginning of the game and the start of the second half," tight end Peyton Hendershot said. "It sets the attitude of the game. I feel like we came out too slow, not that we have put ourselves in a deficit, but it would make our lives a lot easier if we came out stronger early."

For Sheridan, it all comes down to execution.

Sheridan can direct almost any question about his offense back to executing. It's the recipe for success, and it makes the game seem much simpler.

His players have bought into it as well.

"I think that we are going to focus on taking it one play at a time and executing better," Hendershot said. "I do not think that our execution has been as good as it needs to be. We are going to need to have our best game of execution this week."

The reason the fast start is so important against a team like Michigan is because the Wolverines' are usually known for having a fierce defense.

They've been hot and cold so far to start this season, but Sheridan knows all too well what they are capable of.

"There are times when I've been at Indiana where Michigan's defense has been suffocating," Sheridan said.

Last season was one of those examples. The Hoosier lost at home to the Wolverines 39-14.

Sheridan knows that a Jim Harbaugh and Don Brown (Michigan's defensive coordinator) defense likes to play fast and has a lot of athleticism.

It's why he wants to get off to a fast start against the Wolverines, and he thinks his players are up for the task.

"It'll be a great challenge," Sheridan said. "And I know our guys are looking forward to the challenge."

Related Stories: