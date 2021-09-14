Former Hoosier Great Terry Tallen Joins Micah McFadden For Tonight's Podcast at Yogi's
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The third installment of the Mike & Micah podcast is Tuesday night at Yogi's Bar & Grill in Bloomington, and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden will be on the show, along with a special guest, former Indiana standout Terry Tallen.
The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Fans in the Bloomington area are welcome to stop by and enjoy the show, along with food and drinks. Pictures and autographs are available.
McFadden, Indiana's star middle linebacker, will break down Indiana's 56-14 win over Idaho with host Tom Brew, the publisher at HoosiersNow.com, and preview the Hoosiers' huge game Saturday aginast No. 8 Cincinnati at Memorial Stadium. The game is sold out, and it's the first time since 1981 that Indiana has hosted a top-10 team in a nonconference game at Memorial Stadium.
McFadden will be joined by Terry Tallen, who was a standout defender on Indiana's great 1979 Holiday Bowl champions. Tallen has had a successful business career, and donated $2 million to build Indiana's new football locker rooms and facility.
The Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex is solely dedicated to the Indiana football team. Located in Memorial Stadium and adjacent to the playing surface, the facility includes a dramatic and extensive expansion and renovation of the Trent and Julie Green Locker Room; a new spacious team and recruiting lounge that includes a nutrition center, big screen TVs, video play stations, over-sized leather chairs, ping pong tables, and a pool table; equipment room; coaches' locker room; hydrotherapy center; the renovated and expanded Dr. John M. Miller Training Room; and new branding, pictures, and graphics throughout the complex.
Tallen and several of his former Indiana teammates will be at Yogi's for the live podcast. Local fans are welcome to come by to say hello and get pictures and autographs.
Here are the links to how to watch. (The links go live at 7 p.m. ET)
Watch the podcast on Facebook
It's at Facebook.com/SportsIllustratedIndiana.
Watch the podcast on YouTube
This is our new Sports Illustrated Indiana YouTube page, and in the coming days and weeks, all of our video content will wind up there, too. To land on the page, CLICK HERE
Watch the podcast on Twitter
The first thing you should do on Twitter is follow Sports Illustrated Indiana publisher Tom Brew. Just CLICK HERE to follow Tom, and that's where the the podcast will go live at 7 p.m. ET
