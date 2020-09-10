Where Hoosiers in the NFL Stand on Depth Charts Heading into Week 1

The NFL season is set to begin on Thursday night, and the bulk of the Week 1 scheduled kicks in on Sunday. There are nine former Indiana players on NFL rosters to start the season.

Now that every NFL team has released its depth chart for Week 1, here's where all the Hoosiers stand as the season begins. A 10th player, rookie offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, is with the Green Bay Packers but he is starting the season on injured reserve since he's still recovering from a December ACL injury.

There are five starters in the mix for these former Hoosiers, and all nine players are on the offensive side of the ball. There are five offensive linemen, two running backs, a quarterback and a tight end.

Here's where they stand on their team's depth chart:

Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers

Position: Running back

Running back Depth Chart: Second team, behind starter Raheem Mostert. STORY

Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers

Position: Left guard



Left guard Depth Chart: First team STORY

Jordan Howard, Miami Dolphins

Position: Running back



Running back Depth Chart: First team STORY

Brandon Knight, Dallas Cowboys

Position: Right guard



Right guard Depth Chart: Second team STORY

Wes Martin, Washington Football Team

Position: Left guard



Left guard Depth Chart: First team STORY

Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans

Position: Left guard



Left guard Depth Chart: First team STORY

Jason Spriggs, Chicago Bears

Position: Left tackle



Left tackle Depth Chart: Second team behind Charles Leno Jr. STORY

Nate Sudfeld, Philadephia Eagles

Position: Quarterback



Quarterback Depth Chart: Second team STORY

Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers