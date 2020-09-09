Eagles Release Depth Chart for Season Opener

PHILADELPHIA – Former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly used to say that his depth chart was written in sand.

In other words, it is very subject to change.

So, it may be wise to take that approach with the Eagles’ depth chart, which was released Tuesday as the Eagles prepare to head to Landover, Md., for Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Football Team.

Before going there, the Eagles announced a number change for Marcus Epps, who goes from No. 37 to No. 22, and new running back Jason Huntley will wear No. 32.

Also, the Eagles signed tight Richard Rodgers, who was on the team late last year. The team needed somebody after losing undrafted free agent TE Noah Togaia in a waiver claim by the Indianapolis Colts.

Rodgers is on the active roster for Sunday.

The team also announced that the four players they will protect, and potentially activate one, two, three, all, or none on the practice squad this weekend are WR Deontay Burnett, G Sua Opeta, CB Trevor Williams, and DE Joe Ostman.

The rule was put in place for COVID-19 reasons. All four players can be added back to the practice squad after Sunday's game and won't have to be subjected to waivers.

Now, here is the depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Jalen Hurts

RB: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement, Jason Hutley

WR: Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor

LT: Jason Peters, Joran Mailata

LG: Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig

C: Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig

RG: Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig

RT: Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert

WR (slot): Greg Ward

WR: DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower

NOTES: It would certainly be a surprise if the players listed 1-2 at one of the receiver spots – Jeffery and Reagor – play on Sunday, but there isn’t anyone else listed behind them, so…Interesting to see rookie Driscoll running second team behind Johnson, who didn’t practice throughout phase three of training camp…Herbig turned 22 on July 10 and looks like the all-important swing player on the interior…This could be the year Mailata sees his first professional football action since he is listed second-team behind Peters.

DEFENSE

DE: Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Genard Avery

DT: Javon Hargrave and Malik Jackson

DT: Fletcher Cox, Hassan Ridgeway

DE: Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Casey Toohill

OLB: Nate Gerry, Alex Singleton

MLB: T.J. Edwards, Shaun Bradley

OLB: Duke Riley, Davion Taylor

CB: Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Cre’Von LeBlanc

CB: Darius Slay, Craig James

S: Rodney McLeod, K’Von Wallace

S: Jalen Mills, Marcus Epps, Rudy Ford

NOTES: Hargrave and Jackson are both first-team based on the way they are listed on the chart…the rookie linebackers – Bradley and Taylor – are listed as second-team players…Another rookie, safety Wallace, is listed as second-team behind McLeod.

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Cameron Johnston

K: Jake Elliott

LS: Rick Lovato

PR: Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, DeSean Jackson

KR: Boston Scott, John Hightower, Jason Huntley

