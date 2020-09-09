Eagles Release Depth Chart for Season Opener
Ed Kracz
PHILADELPHIA – Former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly used to say that his depth chart was written in sand.
In other words, it is very subject to change.
So, it may be wise to take that approach with the Eagles’ depth chart, which was released Tuesday as the Eagles prepare to head to Landover, Md., for Sunday’s season opener against the Washington Football Team.
Before going there, the Eagles announced a number change for Marcus Epps, who goes from No. 37 to No. 22, and new running back Jason Huntley will wear No. 32.
Also, the Eagles signed tight Richard Rodgers, who was on the team late last year. The team needed somebody after losing undrafted free agent TE Noah Togaia in a waiver claim by the Indianapolis Colts.
Rodgers is on the active roster for Sunday.
The team also announced that the four players they will protect, and potentially activate one, two, three, all, or none on the practice squad this weekend are WR Deontay Burnett, G Sua Opeta, CB Trevor Williams, and DE Joe Ostman.
The rule was put in place for COVID-19 reasons. All four players can be added back to the practice squad after Sunday's game and won't have to be subjected to waivers.
Now, here is the depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Jalen Hurts
RB: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement, Jason Hutley
WR: Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor
LT: Jason Peters, Joran Mailata
LG: Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig
C: Jason Kelce, Nate Herbig
RG: Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig
RT: Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll
TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert
WR (slot): Greg Ward
WR: DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower
NOTES: It would certainly be a surprise if the players listed 1-2 at one of the receiver spots – Jeffery and Reagor – play on Sunday, but there isn’t anyone else listed behind them, so…Interesting to see rookie Driscoll running second team behind Johnson, who didn’t practice throughout phase three of training camp…Herbig turned 22 on July 10 and looks like the all-important swing player on the interior…This could be the year Mailata sees his first professional football action since he is listed second-team behind Peters.
DEFENSE
DE: Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Genard Avery
DT: Javon Hargrave and Malik Jackson
DT: Fletcher Cox, Hassan Ridgeway
DE: Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Casey Toohill
OLB: Nate Gerry, Alex Singleton
MLB: T.J. Edwards, Shaun Bradley
OLB: Duke Riley, Davion Taylor
CB: Avonte Maddox, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Cre’Von LeBlanc
CB: Darius Slay, Craig James
S: Rodney McLeod, K’Von Wallace
S: Jalen Mills, Marcus Epps, Rudy Ford
NOTES: Hargrave and Jackson are both first-team based on the way they are listed on the chart…the rookie linebackers – Bradley and Taylor – are listed as second-team players…Another rookie, safety Wallace, is listed as second-team behind McLeod.
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Cameron Johnston
K: Jake Elliott
LS: Rick Lovato
PR: Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, DeSean Jackson
KR: Boston Scott, John Hightower, Jason Huntley
Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.