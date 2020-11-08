Indiana Football Ranked No. 10 in Amway Coaches Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is ranked No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.

This is the best ranking in program history in that poll.

The Hoosiers were ranked No. 13 last week and defeated Michigan 38-21 on Saturday.

Indiana is 3-0, defeating Michigan and Penn State in the same seasons for the first time ever. The Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State.

Indiana will be going on the road next week to take on Michigan State (1-2).

Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A & M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Oregon

13. Oklahoma State

14. Wisconsin

15. Marshall

16. Iowa State

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Auburn

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Texas

25. Army

