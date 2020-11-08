Indiana Football Ranked No. 10 in Amway Coaches Poll
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana is ranked No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll this week.
This is the best ranking in program history in that poll.
The Hoosiers were ranked No. 13 last week and defeated Michigan 38-21 on Saturday.
Indiana is 3-0, defeating Michigan and Penn State in the same seasons for the first time ever. The Hoosiers sit atop the Big Ten East standings with Ohio State.
Indiana will be going on the road next week to take on Michigan State (1-2).
Indiana is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full Amway Coaches Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Florida
6. Texas A&M
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Oregon
13. Oklahoma State
14. Wisconsin
15. Marshall
16. Iowa State
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Oklahoma
19. SMU
20. USC
21. Auburn
22. Liberty
23. Northwestern
24. Texas
25. Army
